Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 6, 2026

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2024 Tampines crash: Driver pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death
He ran the red light, which had been red for at least 26 seconds, and rammed into three vehicles.
Dry weather next week could increase haze risk here: Grace Fu
The haze task force is ready for activation, and national mask stockpiles are sufficient, she added.
DBS declares dividends of 81 cents as Q2 profit beats forecast
The bank posted record net profit of $3.08b for the second quarter, 9% higher than a year ago.
Suicides for S’pore’s 30-somethings are up 50%. What’s happening?
‘Significant failings in leadership’ identified in Law Society probe: Edwin Tong
An online post in Sept 2025 had made allegations of workplace bullying at the Law Society.
‘No evidence of intentional cruelty’ in incident that led to fish deaths: NParks
It said incident at a condo was the result of lapses during the pond-cleaning process.
17 Michelin-listed restaurants in S. Korea violated food safety laws
Among the violations were foreign objects found in food and improper sanitary handling.
Is super-aged S’pore prepared for dementia?
Earlier conversations and support for literacy matter before families reach a crisis point.
Uniqlo, a puffy bag and batik: The 6+1 items defining S’pore style at SG61
AI short film by S’pore-based studio shows NDP under zombie attack
The film’s creators are bracing for public backlash, expecting their project to polarise audiences.