Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 6, 2026

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Aug 06, 2026, 06:01 PM

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2024 Tampines crash: Driver pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death

He ran the red light, which had been red for at least 26 seconds, and rammed into three vehicles.

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Dry weather next week could increase haze risk here: Grace Fu

The haze task force is ready for activation, and national mask stockpiles are sufficient, she added.

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DBS declares dividends of 81 cents as Q2 profit beats forecast

The bank posted record net profit of $3.08b for the second quarter, 9% higher than a year ago.

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Suicides for S’pore’s 30-somethings are up 50%. What’s happening?

Suicide among this group increased from 66 cases in 2023 to 99 in 2024.

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‘Significant failings in leadership’ identified in Law Society probe: Edwin Tong

An online post in Sept 2025 had made allegations of workplace bullying at the Law Society.

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‘No evidence of intentional cruelty’ in incident that led to fish deaths: NParks

It said incident at a condo was the result of lapses during the pond-cleaning process.

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17 Michelin-listed restaurants in S. Korea violated food safety laws

Among the violations were foreign objects found in food and improper sanitary handling.

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Is super-aged S’pore prepared for dementia?

Earlier conversations and support for literacy matter before families reach a crisis point.

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Uniqlo, a puffy bag and batik: The 6+1 items defining S’pore style at SG61

 Singapore has the highest density of Uniqlo stores per capita outside Japan.

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AI short film by S’pore-based studio shows NDP under zombie attack

The film’s creators are bracing for public backlash, expecting their project to polarise audiences.

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