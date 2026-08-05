Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 5, 2026

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Checks on Mercedes-Benz public buses stepped up after fire incidents: Murali
Older buses are also being looked at more closely to see how fire risk can be minimised.
Entertainment perks pay off for S’pore banks in card spending, sign-ups
Dentists in S’pore lack awareness on prescribing antibiotics: Study
Cat A COE premium eases 1.7% to $123,890; Cat B price stays flat
Ex-TV reporter in remand for 5 months over alleged criminal trespass, other charges
A bail review was heard in court for the 57-year-old, and she was granted a personal bond of $5,000.
Lee Kuan Yew’s ‘SM’ engraved Montblanc pen up for auction
The silver fountain pen is being auctioned online, 23 years after its first charity sale.
Rare, venomous blue-necked keelback snake spotted at MacRitchie Reservoir
The snake was seen with what appears to be two legs of a frog sticking out of its mouth.
Footballer dies on the pitch in Thailand after being struck by lightning
Man who allegedly abducted 19-year-old over car rental dispute charged
He allegedly used a knife, threatening the victim and compelling him to enter a vehicle.