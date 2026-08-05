Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 5, 2026

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Published
Aug 05, 2026, 06:21 PM

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Checks on Mercedes-Benz public buses stepped up after fire incidents: Murali

Older buses are also being looked at more closely to see how fire risk can be minimised.

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Entertainment perks pay off for S’pore banks in card spending, sign-ups

Banks are using star power and priority ticket access to grab card market share.

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Dentists in S’pore lack awareness on prescribing antibiotics: Study

Antimicrobial resistance is a major global health threat.

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Cat A COE premium eases 1.7% to $123,890; Cat B price stays flat

The Cat B premium was $129,910.

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Ex-TV reporter in remand for 5 months over alleged criminal trespass, other charges

A bail review was heard in court for the 57-year-old, and she was granted a personal bond of $5,000.

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Lee Kuan Yew’s ‘SM’ engraved Montblanc pen up for auction

The silver fountain pen is being auctioned online, 23 years after its first charity sale.

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Rare, venomous blue-necked keelback snake spotted at MacRitchie Reservoir

The snake was seen with what appears to be two legs of a frog sticking out of its mouth.

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Footballer dies on the pitch in Thailand after being struck by lightning

At least 12 others were injured, including a Malaysian footballer.

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Man who allegedly abducted 19-year-old over car rental dispute charged

He allegedly used a knife, threatening the victim and compelling him to enter a vehicle.

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The wearable data your doctor actually wants: Key health metrics revealed

Doctors say that only some of the metrics wearables provide are clinically useful.

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