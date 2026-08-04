Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2026

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Published
Aug 04, 2026, 06:00 PM

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New law proposed to lower en bloc consent threshold of older properties

Older developments tend to see rising maintenance costs, depleting sinking funds.

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Gillman Barracks, Maju Forest need to be developed to meet housing needs: Alvin Tan

He said plans for both areas have not been finalised; conserving more will mean fewer homes.

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Of GovTech’s 93 retrenched staff, 42% are in their 40s: Jasmin Lau

Another 30% of those affected were aged above 50, she added.

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Warrant of arrest issued against Lim Tean; jail term was to begin on Aug 3

His lawyer said Lim has become uncontactable.

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Cambodia asks CNA to correct report on missing S’porean

It found that she had travelled voluntarily to Cambodia and was neither trafficked nor held against her will.

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Last of Hao Mart’s upscale Eccellente outlets closes at Marina Square

Hao Mart now appears to have significantly pared back its retail footprint, with only six outlets left.

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Inside Japan’s multi-trillion-yen push to strengthen its defence industry

Tokyo says its future hinges on a robust domestic defence base capable of deterring perceived threats.

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Malaysia’s Malay unity wave is real. Time to stop overthinking it

The two recent state polls confirm Malay voters want a single dominant political force again.

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Andrew Chow, former resident DJ of Zouk, dies at 63

The local music veteran was still performing a few months before his death from stomach cancer.

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3 months’ jail for man who set fire to community cat houses at void deck

He claimed the cat houses were prone to attracting pests.

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