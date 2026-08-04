Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2026

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New law proposed to lower en bloc consent threshold of older properties
Gillman Barracks, Maju Forest need to be developed to meet housing needs: Alvin Tan
He said plans for both areas have not been finalised; conserving more will mean fewer homes.
Of GovTech’s 93 retrenched staff, 42% are in their 40s: Jasmin Lau
Warrant of arrest issued against Lim Tean; jail term was to begin on Aug 3
Cambodia asks CNA to correct report on missing S’porean
It found that she had travelled voluntarily to Cambodia and was neither trafficked nor held against her will.
Last of Hao Mart’s upscale Eccellente outlets closes at Marina Square
Hao Mart now appears to have significantly pared back its retail footprint, with only six outlets left.
Inside Japan’s multi-trillion-yen push to strengthen its defence industry
Tokyo says its future hinges on a robust domestic defence base capable of deterring perceived threats.
Malaysia’s Malay unity wave is real. Time to stop overthinking it
The two recent state polls confirm Malay voters want a single dominant political force again.
Andrew Chow, former resident DJ of Zouk, dies at 63
The local music veteran was still performing a few months before his death from stomach cancer.