Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 25, 2026

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Don’t turn parent-friendly policies into single-unfriendly work practices: Recruiters
US threatens Iran with ‘economic D-Day’, then opts for surprising moderation instead
The treasury secretary suddenly struck a very different tone, saying the US prefers “quiet diplomacy”.
Who are the S’pore-based entities named in new US sanctions targeting Iran?
Haze hits unhealthy levels across 30 areas in Malaysia
Amos Yee to be handed more charges
Man accused of killing neighbour taken back to Lengkok Bahru crime scene
Up to $3 cashback at heartland shops, hawker stalls with DBS PayLah!
Malaysian uni fires prof who said Romans learnt shipbuilding from Malays
She has also suggested that Kedah’s iron ore wealth may have originated from meteor showers.
81 weeks’ jail for man who filmed upskirt videos of colleagues, public
He had at least 50 upskirt videos of different women and another 85 of at least nine colleagues.