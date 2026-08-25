Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 25, 2026

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Published
Aug 25, 2026, 06:53 PM

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Don’t turn parent-friendly policies into single-unfriendly work practices: Recruiters

They urged employers to ensure those without kids are not overburdened.

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US threatens Iran with ‘economic D-Day’, then opts for surprising moderation instead

The treasury secretary suddenly struck a very different tone, saying the US prefers “quiet diplomacy”.

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Who are the S’pore-based entities named in new US sanctions targeting Iran?

Of the 60 entities from around the world, five of them are based here.

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Haze hits unhealthy levels across 30 areas in Malaysia

There were 37 areas nationwide that recorded moderate air quality.

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Amos Yee to be handed more charges

He allegedly made comments threatening racial harmony and supporting child sex.

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Man accused of killing neighbour taken back to Lengkok Bahru crime scene

He faces the death penalty if convicted of murder.

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Up to $3 cashback at heartland shops, hawker stalls with DBS PayLah!

The campaign will run on Saturdays from Aug 29.

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Malaysian uni fires prof who said Romans learnt shipbuilding from Malays

She has also suggested that Kedah’s iron ore wealth may have originated from meteor showers.

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81 weeks’ jail for man who filmed upskirt videos of colleagues, public

He had at least 50 upskirt videos of different women and another 85 of at least nine colleagues.

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Six exercises physical therapists wish everyone did to age well

Making time to practise good movement habits can keep you feeling limber and strong.

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