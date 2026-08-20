Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 20, 2026

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2,000 tech roles curated for fresh grads, workers looking to upskill
Law Society to release investigation report after redaction process
The decision came after a closed-door session where lawyers asked for the report to be disclosed.
Elderly scam victim loses $500k claim against UOB
The court found that she had deliberately concealed evidence that was unfavourable to her.
From property tycoon to life in jail: Who is Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan
NCSS to spend $5.6m to get more agencies to help gaming, porn and gambling addicts
Most of those addicted to pornography are men aged between 18 and 35, said a social worker.
Watch: Does the way the Govt engages the public need to change?
The Maju Forest-Gillman Barracks issue shows S’poreans want to be more involved in policymaking.
Wealthy nations fear AI, but S’pore embraces it: Here’s why
SG Arrival Card to get refreshed interface
PDRN skincare is everywhere in S’pore. Does it even work?
The ingredient best known for being derived from salmon sperm has become mainstream in skincare.