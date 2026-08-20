Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 20, 2026

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Published
Aug 20, 2026, 05:55 PM

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2,000 tech roles curated for fresh grads, workers looking to upskill

These roles span AI, cybersecurity, data and software in more than 20 companies.

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Law Society to release investigation report after redaction process

The decision came after a closed-door session where lawyers asked for the report to be disclosed.

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Elderly scam victim loses $500k claim against UOB

The court found that she had deliberately concealed evidence that was unfavourable to her.

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From property tycoon to life in jail: Who is Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan

Once Asia’s richest man, he was sentenced to life in prison today.

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NCSS to spend $5.6m to get more agencies to help gaming, porn and gambling addicts

Most of those addicted to pornography are men aged between 18 and 35, said a social worker.

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Watch: Does the way the Govt engages the public need to change?

The Maju Forest-Gillman Barracks issue shows S’poreans want to be more involved in policymaking.

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Wealthy nations fear AI, but S’pore embraces it: Here’s why

The Republic is among a small group of rich countries that bucks the trend.

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SG Arrival Card to get refreshed interface

The new features will be available on ICA’s website from Aug 26.

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PDRN skincare is everywhere in S’pore. Does it even work?

The ingredient best known for being derived from salmon sperm has become mainstream in skincare.

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Man jailed 21 months for stomping on father’s chest, fracturing his ribs

He also used a remote control to hit his father’s head multiple times.

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