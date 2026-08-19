Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 19, 2026

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Published
Aug 19, 2026, 06:29 PM

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S’pore strengthens asset management with new tax and talent measures

It includes a new foreign work pass track and tax exemption perks.

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COE premiums up across most categories

Category A price climbed to $128,501 and Category B inched up to $131,001.

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Trump’s war on tariff evasion could turn into a battle over global manufacturing

A White House report titled “The Great Transshipment Scam” may set up a fight over rules of origin.

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RTS Link in final testing, fare and launch date to be out soon: Malaysian Minister

RTS passengers can expect a 6-8 minute ride, faster immigration, and family-friendly facilities.

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Can you change Lee Kuan Yew’s mind? ‘He will listen,’ says S. Jayakumar

The former senior minister unveils the robust Cabinet debates over three defining institutions.

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‘S’pore is a football country’: Belief runs high after Lions’ ASEAN C’ship outing

United team and fighting spirit are pluses, but lack of quality players and rejuvenation are concerns.

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Man ordered to pay $7m after reneging on $8m share buyback promise

The High Court said the man could not back out of his promise when the deal became less favourable.

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66 complaints lodged over $270k in losses after bridal shop shutters

A notice on the door of the bridal store suggests the closure is related to unpaid salaries.

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Bus driver, 2 motorists taken to hospital after accident across both sides of BKE

The accident involved two cars, a motorcycle, a lorry and an SBS Transit bus.

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Man jailed, fined for role in syndicate that stored 58,000 vape items in ‘warehouses’

One of the “warehouses” was a terrace house in Lentor, and the other was a condo unit in Sembawang.

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