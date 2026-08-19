Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 19, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore strengthens asset management with new tax and talent measures
COE premiums up across most categories
Trump’s war on tariff evasion could turn into a battle over global manufacturing
A White House report titled “The Great Transshipment Scam” may set up a fight over rules of origin.
RTS Link in final testing, fare and launch date to be out soon: Malaysian Minister
RTS passengers can expect a 6-8 minute ride, faster immigration, and family-friendly facilities.
Can you change Lee Kuan Yew’s mind? ‘He will listen,’ says S. Jayakumar
The former senior minister unveils the robust Cabinet debates over three defining institutions.
‘S’pore is a football country’: Belief runs high after Lions’ ASEAN C’ship outing
United team and fighting spirit are pluses, but lack of quality players and rejuvenation are concerns.
Man ordered to pay $7m after reneging on $8m share buyback promise
The High Court said the man could not back out of his promise when the deal became less favourable.
66 complaints lodged over $270k in losses after bridal shop shutters
A notice on the door of the bridal store suggests the closure is related to unpaid salaries.
Bus driver, 2 motorists taken to hospital after accident across both sides of BKE
Man jailed, fined for role in syndicate that stored 58,000 vape items in ‘warehouses’
One of the “warehouses” was a terrace house in Lentor, and the other was a condo unit in Sembawang.