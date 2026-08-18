Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18, 2026

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Aug 18, 2026, 06:21 PM

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Social media platforms must verify advertisers’ identities under new S’pore code

Failure to comply is a criminal offence, which may result in fines of up to $1m.

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15-year-old girl arrested over bomb hoax at Xinmin Secondary School

The Aug 13 incident led to the evacuation of students and staff members.

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Two students dead in Philippine school shooting, officials say

This is the second such attack in the country in less than two months.

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Self-driving vehicles are the future, but happy drivers still central: Ryde founder

Ryde is preparing for its overseas expansion, with Hong Kong as its first destination. 

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Inside S’pore’s first luxury private assisted living project

Basic packages for its 330 sq ft studio apartments start at $8,000 a month.

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Nine things experts wish you would do in midlife to increase longevity

The seeds for many age-related diseases, including cancer and dementia, are sown in middle age.

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When 12-year-olds’ reflection in class revolves around PSLE

Anxious parents still see top scores as the surest way into elite secondary schools.

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Youth in Vietnam use social media to demand answers over death of teen

The fatal traffic accident took place in Hanoi more than a year ago.

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Iman Fandi performs at US event, shares stage with rapper Snoop Dogg

The Singaporean singer had performed at this year’s NDP.

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Dad jailed for abusing baby; smacked her on the buttocks repeatedly

The man was diagnosed with major depressive disorder after he committed the offences.

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