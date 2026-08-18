Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18, 2026

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Social media platforms must verify advertisers’ identities under new S’pore code
15-year-old girl arrested over bomb hoax at Xinmin Secondary School
Two students dead in Philippine school shooting, officials say
Self-driving vehicles are the future, but happy drivers still central: Ryde founder
Ryde is preparing for its overseas expansion, with Hong Kong as its first destination.
Inside S’pore’s first luxury private assisted living project
Nine things experts wish you would do in midlife to increase longevity
The seeds for many age-related diseases, including cancer and dementia, are sown in middle age.
When 12-year-olds’ reflection in class revolves around PSLE
Youth in Vietnam use social media to demand answers over death of teen
Iman Fandi performs at US event, shares stage with rapper Snoop Dogg
Dad jailed for abusing baby; smacked her on the buttocks repeatedly
The man was diagnosed with major depressive disorder after he committed the offences.