Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17, 2026

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Aug 17, 2026, 06:21 PM

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Loosened nightlife rules for Boat Quay, Clarke Quay to be made permanent

As of June 2026, 37 applications for new bars, pubs and nightclubs have been approved.

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‘Religious influencer’ jailed for sexual abuse of 2 brothers

He was also sentenced to 24 strokes of the cane.

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Investing in precious metals: What you should know

Gold may be the traditional safe haven, but other precious metals can offer different opportunities.

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Drones used for the first time to fight fire on ship in Pasir Panjang terminal

Also new is a system for seamen to report near-miss incidents, to help others learn from mistakes.

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Competition watchdog issues written warning to HelloBikeSG

The possible breaches are over ‘attempts to propose price talks with rival Anywheel’.

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S’pore has proven that EVs work. Now comes the hard part

From 2027, financial incentives for EVs will be further reduced.

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Tang See Chim, former Chua Chu Kang MP, dies at 94

He fought for the welfare of farmers who made up the majority of his constituents.

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Lee Kuan Yew’s engraved Montblanc fountain pen sells for $461,500 at auction

The pen surpassed auction house Hotlotz’s $50,000 estimate.

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Are Anwar’s allies sharpening knives for war with UMNO?

PKR, DAP keep faith in the PM’s reform agenda as they brace themselves for battle with UMNO.

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From $150 stays to $1,800 suites, Bangkok’s best new hotels

Its hotel scene is booming, with a range of new openings from budget-friendly stays to luxury suites.

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