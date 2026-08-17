Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17, 2026

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Loosened nightlife rules for Boat Quay, Clarke Quay to be made permanent
As of June 2026, 37 applications for new bars, pubs and nightclubs have been approved.
‘Religious influencer’ jailed for sexual abuse of 2 brothers
Investing in precious metals: What you should know
Gold may be the traditional safe haven, but other precious metals can offer different opportunities.
Drones used for the first time to fight fire on ship in Pasir Panjang terminal
Also new is a system for seamen to report near-miss incidents, to help others learn from mistakes.
Competition watchdog issues written warning to HelloBikeSG
The possible breaches are over ‘attempts to propose price talks with rival Anywheel’.
S’pore has proven that EVs work. Now comes the hard part
Tang See Chim, former Chua Chu Kang MP, dies at 94
Lee Kuan Yew’s engraved Montblanc fountain pen sells for $461,500 at auction
Are Anwar’s allies sharpening knives for war with UMNO?
PKR, DAP keep faith in the PM’s reform agenda as they brace themselves for battle with UMNO.
From $150 stays to $1,800 suites, Bangkok’s best new hotels
Its hotel scene is booming, with a range of new openings from budget-friendly stays to luxury suites.