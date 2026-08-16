Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Aug 16, 2026, 06:02 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Malaysia’s DAP votes to stay in government, easing pressure on PM Anwar after state polls setbacks

DAP members argued that staying in government remains the only way to drive reform from within.

READ MORE HERE

‘They don’t simply open doors and earn five figures’: How much do property agents really earn?

The Council for Estate Agencies will collect agents’ commission data monthly, starting from 2027.

READ MORE HERE

Patients with serious organ failure in Jurong to get more help at home under new scheme

Trained volunteers from Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre will check on the patients at their homes.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

One dead, 50 evacuated after fire at Jurong East HDB flat

A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

READ MORE HERE

Durian trade is a high-stakes hustle in Chinese border town

China imported a million tonnes of durian in the first half of 2026, up 51.6 per cent year on year.

READ MORE HERE

George Washington’s White House had 9 slaves. Does it matter?

Angst reigns in Trump’s America as conservatives and progressives bash institutions not aligned with their sensibilities.

READ MORE HERE

NTU retrofits building to prevent fatal bird collisions

Patterned decals that cost $119,000 cover about 800 sq m of glass panels.

READ MORE HERE

Buyer of $5 million house got dragged into seller’s family court dispute

The buyer only found out something was wrong when his name could not be registered to his new home.

READ MORE HERE

Police report made after elderly man allegedly pushed to ground for patting girl’s head

Police investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE HERE

After my fiance died, I had to keep moving to move on

After my fiance died, I had to keep moving to move on. But I found comfort in the stillness of yoga - and doing almost nothing.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.