Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2026

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Malaysia’s DAP votes to stay in government, easing pressure on PM Anwar after state polls setbacks
DAP members argued that staying in government remains the only way to drive reform from within.
‘They don’t simply open doors and earn five figures’: How much do property agents really earn?
The Council for Estate Agencies will collect agents’ commission data monthly, starting from 2027.
Patients with serious organ failure in Jurong to get more help at home under new scheme
Trained volunteers from Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre will check on the patients at their homes.
One dead, 50 evacuated after fire at Jurong East HDB flat
Durian trade is a high-stakes hustle in Chinese border town
China imported a million tonnes of durian in the first half of 2026, up 51.6 per cent year on year.
George Washington’s White House had 9 slaves. Does it matter?
Angst reigns in Trump’s America as conservatives and progressives bash institutions not aligned with their sensibilities.
NTU retrofits building to prevent fatal bird collisions
Buyer of $5 million house got dragged into seller’s family court dispute
The buyer only found out something was wrong when his name could not be registered to his new home.
Police report made after elderly man allegedly pushed to ground for patting girl’s head
After my fiance died, I had to keep moving to move on
After my fiance died, I had to keep moving to move on. But I found comfort in the stillness of yoga - and doing almost nothing.