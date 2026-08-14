Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 14, 2026

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Aug 14, 2026, 06:00 PM

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More greenery to be retained in Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks: Alvin Tan

The authorities will aim to finalise the plans over the coming month, he added.

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US flags 40 economies in China’s ‘shadow transshipment network’

Singapore was among the 40 countries identified in the White House report.

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Redacted reports on LawSoc probe should be disclosed to members: Edwin Tong

The audit identified significant failings in leadership, workplace culture and governance.

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Beauty industry prepayment losses up almost 18 times to over $1.9m

Consumers are advised to avoid making large advance payments where possible.

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S’pore homes need stronger fire protection, says fire safety veteran

This is necessary as the population ages and residential buildings become taller, he adds.

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PMD seen ‘at high speeds’ in KPE tunnel

More than 300 offences were spotted in LTA operations targeting errant cyclists, device users.

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Thousands stranded at Japan’s Narita airport after record rain kills four

Soldiers have been dispatched to the Chiba area to help with relief efforts.

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The China discount now carries a premium

For Singapore firms, lower-priced Chinese inputs are only part of the calculation.

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Why ‘junk light’ from LED bulbs could make you unwell

The wrong lighting can be as bad for you as junk food, according to a scientist.

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Burglar who stole from Sentosa, Serangoon Gardens homes jailed

He was caught after a domestic helper spotted him on his third attempt.

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