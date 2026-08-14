Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 14, 2026

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More greenery to be retained in Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks: Alvin Tan
US flags 40 economies in China’s ‘shadow transshipment network’
Redacted reports on LawSoc probe should be disclosed to members: Edwin Tong
The audit identified significant failings in leadership, workplace culture and governance.
Beauty industry prepayment losses up almost 18 times to over $1.9m
S’pore homes need stronger fire protection, says fire safety veteran
This is necessary as the population ages and residential buildings become taller, he adds.
PMD seen ‘at high speeds’ in KPE tunnel
More than 300 offences were spotted in LTA operations targeting errant cyclists, device users.