Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 12, 2026

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New park in Orchard Road part of plans to give Dhoby Ghaut area a facelift
The amalgamated park will be more than thrice the size of existing 1.3ha Istana Park.
Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove properties resold at a loss
I didn’t want him to hurt the kids: Cleaner who stopped knife-wielding man
Fans frustrated as tickets for S’pore-Thailand ASEAN C’ship s-final sold out
Doctor, acquaintance who took drugs in Sentosa hotel get a year’s jail each
They were among 49 men arrested at a party at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa hotel in 2023.
One-North rezoning to double space for start-ups, including new AI park
S. Korea’s dog meat restaurants face their final ‘dog days’
The ban on breeding, slaughter and sale of dogs for meat takes effect in February 2027.