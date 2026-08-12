Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 12, 2026

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Published
Aug 12, 2026, 06:06 PM

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New park in Orchard Road part of plans to give Dhoby Ghaut area a facelift

The amalgamated park will be more than thrice the size of existing 1.3ha Istana Park.

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Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove properties resold at a loss

Sentosa is the only place in Singapore where foreigners can buy a landed property.

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I didn’t want him to hurt the kids: Cleaner who stopped knife-wielding man

The incident in Clementi left Osman Sidin with injuries to his right wrist.

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Fans frustrated as tickets for S’pore-Thailand ASEAN C’ship s-final sold out

Scalpers are reselling the tickets online for as much as $1,500 for a pair.

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Doctor, acquaintance who took drugs in Sentosa hotel get a year’s jail each

They were among 49 men arrested at a party at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa hotel in 2023.

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One-North rezoning to double space for start-ups, including new AI park

Since its launch, LaunchPad has housed over 2,400 start-ups, including Carousell.

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S. Korea’s dog meat restaurants face their final ‘dog days’

The ban on breeding, slaughter and sale of dogs for meat takes effect in February 2027.

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10-course Michelin meal, buffets, gastrobar: Theatre companies cashing in

They blend storytelling and dining in new shows.

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Woman who abused helper jailed again for lying to MOM

She lied in an attempt to illegally hire another domestic worker.

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Winter travel deals, ski trip giveaways at S’pore Snow Expo

The fair will be held this weekend at Suntec S’pore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

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