Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11, 2026

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Aug 11, 2026, 06:30 PM

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245 students referred to HSA for vaping by schools, tertiary institutions

From April to end-June, more than 480 young people also received smoking and vaping cessation counselling.

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Tech stock sell-off tests AI hype

Investors increasingly want clearer evidence that companies can turn heavy spending into profits.

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S’pore was built on order. Then life got messy

A successful S’pore must also make room for those whose life path departs from plan.

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Prudential warns against scammers impersonating staff, financial reps

Some have reported receiving scam calls, WhatsApp messages in English and Mandarin.

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Man on the run for 24 years arrested at Changi Airport

He had tried to clear immigration using an Indonesian passport under a false identity.

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Japanese airlines halt flights as Typhoon Chan-hom nears Tokyo

The typhoon may make landfall in Tokyo overnight.

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BigBang’s S’pore concert sparks $750 Help-To-Buy service prices

Providers say there is high demand for the K-pop group’s Oct 17 comeback show.

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A decade on, Joseph Schooling reflects on his 50.39sec to Olympic glory

The S’porean won the country’s first Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

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Jail for ex-sales manager who cheated 2 firms, causing over $726k in losses

He also committed forgery for the purpose of cheating involving a third firm.

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The best and worst habits for your liver health

Liver disease is on the rise worldwide.

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