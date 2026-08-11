Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11, 2026

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245 students referred to HSA for vaping by schools, tertiary institutions
From April to end-June, more than 480 young people also received smoking and vaping cessation counselling.
Tech stock sell-off tests AI hype
Investors increasingly want clearer evidence that companies can turn heavy spending into profits.
S’pore was built on order. Then life got messy
Prudential warns against scammers impersonating staff, financial reps
Man on the run for 24 years arrested at Changi Airport
He had tried to clear immigration using an Indonesian passport under a false identity.