Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 10, 2026

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Aug 10, 2026, 06:29 PM

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Beyond screen time, examine social media of youth for more targeted intervention: Experts

Parents and schools are also urged to help young people reflect on their social media use.

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As seniors age at home, untrained helpers are figuring out dementia care alone

The burden of caring for dementia patients often falls on helpers who are neither trained nor equipped to handle it.

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Eatery apologises for cooking seafood foraged from Changi Beach

Havelock Palace said it now prohibits food from unauthorised or unverified sources from entering its kitchen.

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Carousell removes listings of Trader Joe’s seasoning product

The Everything But The Bagel seasoning contains poppy seeds, which are prohibited.

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Air-con not needed to cool a building

Alternative cooling technologies can reduce a building’s energy use for cooling by up to 48%.

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‘National Day Gift’: Tan Kiat How becomes father for the 3rd time on Aug 10

He took his wife to hospital after the NDP.

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Gunman kills Thai local official at work as country reels from school shooting

The suspected gunman, a former lawmaker, fired at a senior provincial official and his driver.

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Malaysian PM Anwar undergoes elective surgery to treat abdominal hernia

He is currently undergoing physiotherapy treatment.

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Wife’s share of assets raised to 35% in divorce due to husband’s lack of disclosure

The husband disclosed a $1.4m payout only after the wife’s lawyers asked for more information.

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Orchard Road Fashion Week will transform *Scape into runway for five days

The event is the brainchild of the team behind Orchard Road Fashion, the street style TikTok page.

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