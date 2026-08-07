Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 07, 2026

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Thai teen kills 8 in rampage at home and school before shooting himself
Lim Tean arrested in JB after failing to surrender at S’pore State Courts
He was supposed to begin his jail term on Aug 3 for practising law without a valid certificate.
Unpaid workers case: Director behind firms files for bankruptcy
S’pore gives conditional nod to import solar power from Malaysia
S’pore aims to import around 6GW of electricity by 2035 – about a third of its energy needs then.
Ex-Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri’s court date delayed after hospitalisation
Slipper, underwear among litter found in reverse vending machines
He ditched his EV and returned to a hybrid after just six months
Retiree said EVs make financial sense for heavy users to offset the higher road tax and insurance.
The restaurant business is changing beyond recognition
How S’pore is using art to make its MRT stations beautiful
The creative works aid in navigation and embed cultural memories into the city’s fabric.