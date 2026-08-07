Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 07, 2026

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Published
Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 PM

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Thai teen kills 8 in rampage at home and school before shooting himself

Police said the shooter, who was 14 years old, fired at least 26 bullets.

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Lim Tean arrested in JB after failing to surrender at S’pore State Courts

He was supposed to begin his jail term on Aug 3 for practising law without a valid certificate.

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Unpaid workers case: Director behind firms files for bankruptcy

Over 400 workers lodged claims with some unpaid for more than two months.

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S’pore gives conditional nod to import solar power from Malaysia

S’pore aims to import around 6GW of electricity by 2035 – about a third of its energy needs then.

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Ex-Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri’s court date delayed after hospitalisation

The delay puts current PM Anwar Ibrahim’s reform agenda back into the spotlight.

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Slipper, underwear among litter found in reverse vending machines

BCRS has also improved the machine’s interface to prevent unsuccessful refunds.

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He ditched his EV and returned to a hybrid after just six months

Retiree said EVs make financial sense for heavy users to offset the higher road tax and insurance.

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The restaurant business is changing beyond recognition

Blame technology, inflation and customers’ shifting habits.

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How S’pore is using art to make its MRT stations beautiful

The creative works aid in navigation and embed cultural memories into the city’s fabric.

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Driver who drank gin after car accident to mask breath alcohol level fined $8k

He was disqualified from driving for three years.

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