Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 03, 2026

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Published
Aug 03, 2026, 06:09 PM

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Singdollar to widen gap with regional currencies: Analysts

The stronger currency is set to lower import costs but could weigh on exporters.

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GIC, Temasek and MAS face a tougher world, but their long game is paying off

The state investment institutions show their resilience in testing times.

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Borneo Motors lays off workers amid restructuring exercise

The company declined to say how many staff were impacted.

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S’pore needs to redouble resources on reskilling: Jeffrey Siow

A smaller S’porean population means there’s more available to invest in each person, he said.

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Why cancer in young adults is rising – and why their needs are different

A growing field dedicated to their unique medical and life-stage needs has emerged.

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PM Wong to deliver National Day message on Aug 8

PM Wong will deliver the message in English on TV and radio at 6.45pm.

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90-year-old man who killed wife unfit to stand trial: Prosecution

His mental faculties noticeably deteriorated in 2022.

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8 men charged with obtaining commercial sex from 16-year-old girl

A woman has also been accused of trafficking and facilitation of commercial sexual services.

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Children ‘take over’ official Govt agencies’ social media accounts

At least three government organisations jumped on the social media trend.

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A first-time visitor’s guide: Escape Japan’s summer heat in Furano

The weather is milder and perfect for a getaway.

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