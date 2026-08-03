Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 03, 2026

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Singdollar to widen gap with regional currencies: Analysts
GIC, Temasek and MAS face a tougher world, but their long game is paying off
Borneo Motors lays off workers amid restructuring exercise
S’pore needs to redouble resources on reskilling: Jeffrey Siow
A smaller S’porean population means there’s more available to invest in each person, he said.
Why cancer in young adults is rising – and why their needs are different
PM Wong to deliver National Day message on Aug 8
90-year-old man who killed wife unfit to stand trial: Prosecution
8 men charged with obtaining commercial sex from 16-year-old girl
A woman has also been accused of trafficking and facilitation of commercial sexual services.