Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 02, 2026

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Condo VIP sales need clearer rules, limits to ensure transparency
There should be a cap on the units that can be sold via VIP sales before public booking starts.
More young S’poreans want to live independently. Will a new co-living initiative help?
NDP 2026: Behind the scenes of parade’s largest ever lighting production
Getting drones to fly in a synchronised manner with music, lights was one of the biggest challenges.
GRC MPs will split work in Kembangan ward for now, hope for a new advisor: Seah Kian Peng
In defence of the kaypoh Karen
Private-hire driver reports passenger who vaped in car to police
Pakistan avalanche wipes out a generation of Nepali climbing greats
Man arrested for allegedly shooting marbles at birds, damaging window
From living on $1 bread to running his own mocktail business
His income from personal training dwindled to zero during Covid-19 but it taught him key lessons.