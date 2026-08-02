Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 02, 2026

Updated
Published
Aug 02, 2026, 05:53 PM

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Condo VIP sales need clearer rules, limits to ensure transparency

There should be a cap on the units that can be sold via VIP sales before public booking starts.

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More young S’poreans want to live independently. Will a new co-living initiative help?

While the initiative aims to meet this need, experts say price may be a deterrent.

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NDP 2026: Behind the scenes of parade’s largest ever lighting production

Getting drones to fly in a synchronised manner with music, lights was one of the biggest challenges.

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GRC MPs will split work in Kembangan ward for now, hope for a new advisor: Seah Kian Peng

All of them will attend certain major events, he added.

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In defence of the kaypoh Karen

Living among millions of strangers means giving up countless tiny freedoms.

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Private-hire driver reports passenger who vaped in car to police

The ex-Kpod addict says he is grateful the driver had done so.

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Pakistan avalanche wipes out a generation of Nepali climbing greats

The loss will have lasting consequences for the country’s adventure tourism sector.

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Man arrested for allegedly shooting marbles at birds, damaging window

A catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized.

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From living on $1 bread to running his own mocktail business

His income from personal training dwindled to zero during Covid-19 but it taught him key lessons.

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‘It’s not the dog, it’s you’: Cesar Millan on why humans are harder to train than dogs

The celebrity dog behaviour expert’s methods continue to divide opinion.

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