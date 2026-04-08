Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 8, 2026

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Huge strategic defeat for the US? A two-week ceasefire but hard questions remain
The mere acceptance of the 10 points for negotiation is seen as a climb down for Washington.
Gold prices jump on US-Iran ceasefire deal
The US-Iran ceasefire deal also sent the US dollar weakening against other major currencies.
COE prices up across all categories; Cat A premium rises to $118k
Fatal Chinatown accident: Woman charged with causing girl’s death
A gag order has been imposed to protect the woman’s son, who was in the car at the time.
MAS to work with banks to tighten GIRO safeguards
It comes after issues with GIRO deductions faced by parents after the closure of a student care chain.
S’pore unis produce top students. Why don’t more of them become entrepreneurs?
Fewer than 1 in 2 private university grads find full-time work
FairPrice freezes prices of 100 daily essentials, doubles CHAS discounts
Other supermarkets say they also have ongoing promos to help S’poreans cope with rising costs.