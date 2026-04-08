Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 08, 2026, 06:18 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Huge strategic defeat for the US? A two-week ceasefire but hard questions remain

The mere acceptance of the 10 points for negotiation is seen as a climb down for Washington.

READ MORE HERE

Gold prices jump on US-Iran ceasefire deal

The US-Iran ceasefire deal also sent the US dollar weakening against other major currencies.

READ MORE HERE

COE prices up across all categories; Cat A premium rises to $118k

The price of a certificate in Cat B went up by 4.7 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Fatal Chinatown accident: Woman charged with causing girl’s death

A gag order has been imposed to protect the woman’s son, who was in the car at the time.

READ MORE HERE

MAS to work with banks to tighten GIRO safeguards

It comes after issues with GIRO deductions faced by parents after the closure of a student care chain.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore unis produce top students. Why don’t more of them become entrepreneurs?

 The island has one of the best education systems in the world, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer than 1 in 2 private university grads find full-time work

The median salaries remained steady.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice freezes prices of 100 daily essentials, doubles CHAS discounts

Other supermarkets say they also have ongoing promos to help S’poreans cope with rising costs.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s first 24-hour emergency medicine unit gets new home

How SGH’s new emergency department got up and running.

READ MORE HERE

How Carrie Wong survived a scandal to be youngest All-Time Favourite Artiste

She is also the 10th artiste to enjoy an unbroken streak of Top 10 awards.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.