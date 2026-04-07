Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 7, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 07, 2026, 06:17 PM

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Nearly $1b in extra help for S’poreans amid rising costs

The $500 CDC vouchers announced at Budget 2026 will be disbursed in June 2026, instead of Jan 2027.

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S’pore faces risk of slower growth, higher inflation as Mid-East conflict drags on: DPM

The Govt will help businesses, workers and households that are most in need of support.

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S’pore to up fuel reserves; electricity prices will rise sharply if conflict is prolonged: Shanmugam

The Republic has sufficient buffers and contingency plans in place, the minister said.

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Who will blink first: Trump or Iran?

The dangerous gap between demands and expectations means the war could turn very bloody.

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Holders of Singtel special discounted shares to get direct ownership under new Bill

Proposed changes will enable them to sell their holdings at the prevailing market price.

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Fatal Chinatown accident: Driver to be charged over death of 6-year-old girl

The woman will also be charged with causing grievous hurt to the girl’s mother.

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Indonesia charges 19 over alleged baby trafficking ring that sent infants to S’pore

At least 25 infants trafficked; those sent to S’pore fetched more than S$20k each.

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Bloomberg had ‘agenda’ in running article on his property sale: Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam and Dr Tan See Leng considered a Bloomberg article libellous.

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New laws to manage incidents on RTS Link trains

It sets out powers for Malaysian officers in S’pore and vice versa.

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A longevity expert’s 5 tips for ageing well

Studies show that physical activity reduces the risk of cancer, depression, diabetes and mortality overall.

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