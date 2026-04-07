Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 7, 2026

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Nearly $1b in extra help for S’poreans amid rising costs
The $500 CDC vouchers announced at Budget 2026 will be disbursed in June 2026, instead of Jan 2027.
S’pore faces risk of slower growth, higher inflation as Mid-East conflict drags on: DPM
The Govt will help businesses, workers and households that are most in need of support.
S’pore to up fuel reserves; electricity prices will rise sharply if conflict is prolonged: Shanmugam
The Republic has sufficient buffers and contingency plans in place, the minister said.
Who will blink first: Trump or Iran?
The dangerous gap between demands and expectations means the war could turn very bloody.
Holders of Singtel special discounted shares to get direct ownership under new Bill
Proposed changes will enable them to sell their holdings at the prevailing market price.
Fatal Chinatown accident: Driver to be charged over death of 6-year-old girl
Indonesia charges 19 over alleged baby trafficking ring that sent infants to S’pore
Bloomberg had ‘agenda’ in running article on his property sale: Shanmugam
New laws to manage incidents on RTS Link trains
A longevity expert’s 5 tips for ageing well
Studies show that physical activity reduces the risk of cancer, depression, diabetes and mortality overall.