Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 6, 2026

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US, Iran receive peace proposal as Trump vows ‘hell’ if Strait of Hormuz stays shut
The “Islamabad Accord” involves an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive deal.
Parliament to discuss cushioning S’pore from Mid-East conflict’s impact
S’pore’s first 3D-printed pedestrian bridge set to be completed in 2028
Large families with young children to receive $1k LifeSG credits on April 28
The scheme provides $1k from the year the child turns one to the year the child turns six.
Travellers flying out of S’pore allowed only 2 power banks from April 15
Snap polls for Malaysia in 2026 unlikely as Anwar bets on riding out ‘corporate mafia’ storm
The scandal involves members of PM Anwar’s inner circle and top government officials.
AirAsia X to raise fares, cut capacity over Mid-East war
Amos Yee case shows S’pore applies laws fairly, evenly: Shanmugam
This is despite people trying to paint the Govt’s actions as repressive and against free speech rights, he added.
Teen pleads guilty to raping sister, sexually assaulting her since she was 8
Why cruises to nowhere still exist
What began as a stopgap measure during the Covid-19 pandemic continues to draw passengers.