Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 6, 2026

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Published
Apr 06, 2026, 06:17 PM

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US, Iran receive peace proposal as Trump vows ‘hell’ if Strait of Hormuz stays shut

The “Islamabad Accord” involves an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive deal.

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Parliament to discuss cushioning S’pore from Mid-East conflict’s impact

A total of 32 MPs have filed 62 questions on the issue.

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S’pore’s first 3D-printed pedestrian bridge set to be completed in 2028

The bridge in Jurong West measures 10m long and 5m wide.

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Large families with young children to receive $1k LifeSG credits on April 28

The scheme provides $1k from the year the child turns one to the year the child turns six.

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Travellers flying out of S’pore allowed only 2 power banks from April 15

Passengers will be made to dispose of any extra power banks before boarding.

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Snap polls for Malaysia in 2026 unlikely as Anwar bets on riding out ‘corporate mafia’ storm

The scandal involves members of PM Anwar’s inner circle and top government officials.

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AirAsia X to raise fares, cut capacity over Mid-East war

The airline said about 10% of its overall flights had been cut so far.

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Amos Yee case shows S’pore applies laws fairly, evenly: Shanmugam

This is despite people trying to paint the Govt’s actions as repressive and against free speech rights, he added.

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Teen pleads guilty to raping sister, sexually assaulting her since she was 8

The sexual assaults came to light when the girl eventually told their mother.

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Why cruises to nowhere still exist

What began as a stopgap measure during the Covid-19 pandemic continues to draw passengers.

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