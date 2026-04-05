Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 5, 2026

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Published
Apr 05, 2026, 06:01 PM

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10 social service agencies get new grant to expand support, respite care in Singapore

The agencies will each get up to $500,000 over three years to build long-term programmes.

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From dreams to duty: A wife’s caregiving journey after husband’s stroke upends retirement plans

A notable number of caregivers for seniors in Singapore are older adults themselves.

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In high-stakes mission, US special forces rescue airman from Iran after F-15 crash

US President Donald Trump said the crew member was injured but “he will be just fine”.

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Iran says several ‘enemy flying objects’ destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

Iran’s police command said an American C-130 aircraft had been downed in the south of Isfahan.

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Singapore’s 30 largest stocks gain 5% in first quarter of 2026, but Iran war keeps markets on edge

Markets should continue to be volatile after the US President’s address to the nation revealed no clear end to the Iran war.

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One of Singapore’s peregrine falcon chicks found dead

Of the remaining three chicks, two have already fledged and begun taking test flights.

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Former singer and Arsenal star Mihoko Ishida takes on new challenges as Singapore women’s coach

The 43-year-old joins the Lionesses on a two-year contract.

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Is ‘frugal chic’ just another way to justify buying something you don’t need?

Whatever it is, it certainly boosted my motivation to continue being financially responsible. 

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Many landlords end up in trouble because they are clueless about rental rules

Over 400 landlords were taken to task by IRAS because of discrepancies when submitting their rental income.

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Finding Joy: My son has autism. Don’t be sorry for us

Others may see deficits. But I see a surfeit of imagination, inventiveness, focus and joy.

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