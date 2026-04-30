Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 30, 2026

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Apr 30, 2026, 06:44 PM

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Cross-border taxis can drop off passengers anywhere in S’pore, parts of Johor from May 4

The new rules are meant to give travellers greater convenience.

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Help for workers to keep jobs, companies to transform amid AI disruption

New council aims to coordinate efforts and deepen reach to more workers and companies in S’pore.

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Up to $500 in subsidies for AI tools yearly for NTUC members

The tools can help support work functions such as content creation and software development.

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S’pore adds more jobs in Q1 of 2026 but fewer firms planning to hire, raise salaries

Businesses are likely to remain cautious amid geopolitical tensions.

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About 80 selected agencies to manage child abuse from May 1, after Megan Khung review

A new independent panel will also be set up to resolve disagreements between agencies.

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3 new TB clusters discovered in Bedok Central

Screening to be done for those frequenting key spots.

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50% discounts on selected essentials at FairPrice for NTUC and Link members

This is part of the supermarket chain’s May Day deals.

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Thundery showers, warm weather expected in first half of May

The total rainfall is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

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Judge overturns acquittal of 3 women who organised procession outside Istana

They were accused of organising a procession to publicise the cause of solidarity with Palestine.

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Fashion brands tap S’pore content creators for collections

Co-designed collaborations have long been used as a way to generate buzz.

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