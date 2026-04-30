Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 30, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Cross-border taxis can drop off passengers anywhere in S’pore, parts of Johor from May 4
Help for workers to keep jobs, companies to transform amid AI disruption
New council aims to coordinate efforts and deepen reach to more workers and companies in S’pore.
Up to $500 in subsidies for AI tools yearly for NTUC members
The tools can help support work functions such as content creation and software development.
S’pore adds more jobs in Q1 of 2026 but fewer firms planning to hire, raise salaries
About 80 selected agencies to manage child abuse from May 1, after Megan Khung review
A new independent panel will also be set up to resolve disagreements between agencies.
3 new TB clusters discovered in Bedok Central
50% discounts on selected essentials at FairPrice for NTUC and Link members
Thundery showers, warm weather expected in first half of May
Judge overturns acquittal of 3 women who organised procession outside Istana
They were accused of organising a procession to publicise the cause of solidarity with Palestine.