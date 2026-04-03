Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 3, 2026

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Published
Apr 03, 2026, 06:12 PM

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Impact of Iran war contained, but S’poreans starting to feel pinch

Some businesses are struggling and have, in some cases, started to pass on costs to consumers.

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Tada, Gojek to temporarily raise surcharge to defray higher fuel expenses

The new fees will kick in from April 10 to May 31.

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Will war in Iran change the world like the 1970s oil shocks?

A critical question is whether this will be a short-lived conflict or one that alters the world’s economic patterns.

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What is the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee?

The Government’s top steering body coordinates Singapore’s national response to crises.

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How heat affects the way we walk: New tool tracks policemen’s gait to prevent heat illness

HTX is looking into more tailored solutions to help members of the Home Team prevent heat illness.

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Proposed RTS Link fare to be presented to Malaysia, S’pore governments: Minister

The Malaysian transport minister said progress was not affected by the Middle East conflict.

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Accused in Geylang murder brought back to crime scene

The elderly victim died after he suffered stab wounds to the chest.

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Hougang police anti-scam video plays with netizens’ hearts and expectations

The tongue-in-cheek video posted on April 1 has garnered more than 2.8 million views.

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Geisha spectacle in Japan’s Kyoto celebrates arrival of spring

The Miyako Odori show first started in 1872 and incorporates traditional Japanese performing arts.

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Need a place for clothes not dirty enough for the wash? There’s a chair for that

The laundry chair has a built-in, rotatable clothes rail to neatly hang all that limbo laundry.

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