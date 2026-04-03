Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 3, 2026

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Impact of Iran war contained, but S’poreans starting to feel pinch
Some businesses are struggling and have, in some cases, started to pass on costs to consumers.
Tada, Gojek to temporarily raise surcharge to defray higher fuel expenses
Will war in Iran change the world like the 1970s oil shocks?
A critical question is whether this will be a short-lived conflict or one that alters the world’s economic patterns.
What is the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee?
The Government’s top steering body coordinates Singapore’s national response to crises.
How heat affects the way we walk: New tool tracks policemen’s gait to prevent heat illness
HTX is looking into more tailored solutions to help members of the Home Team prevent heat illness.
Proposed RTS Link fare to be presented to Malaysia, S’pore governments: Minister
The Malaysian transport minister said progress was not affected by the Middle East conflict.
Accused in Geylang murder brought back to crime scene
Hougang police anti-scam video plays with netizens’ hearts and expectations
The tongue-in-cheek video posted on April 1 has garnered more than 2.8 million views.
Geisha spectacle in Japan’s Kyoto celebrates arrival of spring
The Miyako Odori show first started in 1872 and incorporates traditional Japanese performing arts.
Need a place for clothes not dirty enough for the wash? There’s a chair for that
The laundry chair has a built-in, rotatable clothes rail to neatly hang all that limbo laundry.