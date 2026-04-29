Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 29, 2026

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New workgroup to drive marriage, parenthood reset in S’pore amid record low fertility
Coffee, shampoo among common household items hit by ‘shrinkflation’ in S’pore
“Shrinkflation” occurs when a product’s size or quantity is reduced, but the price stays the same or increases.
Fewer S’pore households spend on gambling, smoking from 2013 to 2023
Smaller P1 cohort sizes for majority of primary schools from 2027 amid changing demographics
PayNow to end alias option for users from June
The feature will be discontinued to strengthen protection against impersonation scams.
Demand for gold bars, coins in S’pore hits record high in Q1 2026
Will fatal Indonesia train crash put brakes on its high-speed rail ambitions?
The crash has also raised questions over why automatic train protection systems remain incomplete.
Teen accused of licking iJooz straw allowed to leave S’pore for school-related trip
Childcare centre teacher used pen to stab special needs boy’s head
The woman also lied and said that the boy was injured after hitting himself with toys.
Gardens by the Bay named 3rd top attraction in the world: Tripadvisor
It edged out New York’s Empire State Building and the Cayman Islands’ Cayman Crystal Caves.