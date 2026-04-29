Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 29, 2026

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Published
Apr 29, 2026, 06:06 PM

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New workgroup to drive marriage, parenthood reset in S’pore amid record low fertility

It will produce a full report with findings in early 2027.

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Coffee, shampoo among common household items hit by ‘shrinkflation’ in S’pore

 “Shrinkflation” occurs when a product’s size or quantity is reduced, but the price stays the same or increases.

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Fewer S’pore households spend on gambling, smoking from 2013 to 2023

But the households that did spend in these areas increased their expenditure.

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Smaller P1 cohort sizes for majority of primary schools from 2027 amid changing demographics

Registration for the 2027 school year will be from June 30 to Oct 30, MOE said.

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PayNow to end alias option for users from June

The feature will be discontinued to strengthen protection against impersonation scams.

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Demand for gold bars, coins in S’pore hits record high in Q1 2026

But demand for gold jewellery fell 13% year on year in the same period.

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Will fatal Indonesia train crash put brakes on its high-speed rail ambitions?

The crash has also raised questions over why automatic train protection systems remain incomplete.

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Teen accused of licking iJooz straw allowed to leave S’pore for school-related trip

The trip to Manila is a requirement for him to graduate.

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Childcare centre teacher used pen to stab special needs boy’s head

The woman also lied and said that the boy was injured after hitting himself with toys.

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Gardens by the Bay named 3rd top attraction in the world: Tripadvisor

It edged out New York’s Empire State Building and the Cayman Islands’ Cayman Crystal Caves.

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