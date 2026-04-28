Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 28, 2026

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Published
Apr 28, 2026, 06:11 PM

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Shorter hours on DTL, TEL lines for tests ahead of new MRT stations opening

Alternative travel options will be provided.

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S’pore to study feasibility of tapping geothermal energy to generate electricity

High temperatures underground have been discovered in Sembawang, Admiralty and Pulau Tekong.

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Home Team to develop space satellite, humanoid robots, more AI: Shanmugam

The satellite will be used to detect hazardous gases like ammonia.

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Corruption cases in S’pore fell to lowest level in 2025

Construction, manufacturing among industries most vulnerable to corruption.

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Most stores at Bugis Street level 2 close down as lease ends

Business was as usual on the first and third levels with a steady stream of tourists and locals.

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Women-only coach bore brunt of Jakarta train crash

At least 14 people were killed and 84 wounded in the crash.

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Meta and Microsoft have joined the tech layoff tsunami. Is AI really to blame?

What does this mean for knowledge workers?

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US tourist surprises S’pore hawkers with Lego models of their stalls

The sets took nine months to complete.

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Man who fled police checks among 9 caught using deregistered vehicles

All nine were arrested for a range of traffic offences.

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Six common medications that may lower your dementia risk

In one study, the risk for older adults vaccinated against the flu was as much as 40% lower.

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