Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 28, 2026

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Shorter hours on DTL, TEL lines for tests ahead of new MRT stations opening
S’pore to study feasibility of tapping geothermal energy to generate electricity
High temperatures underground have been discovered in Sembawang, Admiralty and Pulau Tekong.
Home Team to develop space satellite, humanoid robots, more AI: Shanmugam
Corruption cases in S’pore fell to lowest level in 2025
Most stores at Bugis Street level 2 close down as lease ends
Business was as usual on the first and third levels with a steady stream of tourists and locals.
Women-only coach bore brunt of Jakarta train crash
Meta and Microsoft have joined the tech layoff tsunami. Is AI really to blame?
US tourist surprises S’pore hawkers with Lego models of their stalls
Man who fled police checks among 9 caught using deregistered vehicles
Six common medications that may lower your dementia risk
In one study, the risk for older adults vaccinated against the flu was as much as 40% lower.