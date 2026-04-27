Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 27, 2026

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Published
Apr 27, 2026, 05:55 PM

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Iran offers deal to US to reopen Strait of Hormuz, delay nuclear talks: Report

Both Iran and the US continue to maintain a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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EVs form about 60% of new car registrations in S’pore

Four Chinese brands are among the top 10 bestsellers.

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More than 7,000 cicadas caught in Tampines Changkat

Some 2,000 cicadas were caught at the same hot spot on 2 nights.

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CNB busts transnational drug network in cross-border operation with British authorities

The operation prevented further distribution of a massive amount of drugs in Britain.

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Are stock markets in denial about the true cost of Iran war?

Macro risks suggest that markets are too sanguine and may be mispricing the impact of the war.

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Travelling Down Under? Aussie dollar nears one-year high against Singdollar

A stronger Australian dollar could push up cost of imports such as meat, dairy and wine here.

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Victims, witnesses of sex crimes urged to report offences

Most of the molestation cases in 2025 occurred in non-residential settings.

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12 motorists to be charged over speeding offences involving heavy vehicles

The police said speeding remains one of the main causes of traffic accidents.

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Malaysian petrol station under probe after S’pore-registered car caught pumping RON95

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles are banned from buying subsidised RON95 petrol.

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Why Palau is one of the world’s best dive destinations – yet still under the radar

It is often mentioned in the same breath as the Maldives and Galapagos Islands for marine biodiversity.

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