Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 27, 2026

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Iran offers deal to US to reopen Strait of Hormuz, delay nuclear talks: Report
EVs form about 60% of new car registrations in S’pore
More than 7,000 cicadas caught in Tampines Changkat
CNB busts transnational drug network in cross-border operation with British authorities
The operation prevented further distribution of a massive amount of drugs in Britain.
Are stock markets in denial about the true cost of Iran war?
Macro risks suggest that markets are too sanguine and may be mispricing the impact of the war.
Travelling Down Under? Aussie dollar nears one-year high against Singdollar
A stronger Australian dollar could push up cost of imports such as meat, dairy and wine here.
Victims, witnesses of sex crimes urged to report offences
12 motorists to be charged over speeding offences involving heavy vehicles
Malaysian petrol station under probe after S’pore-registered car caught pumping RON95
Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles are banned from buying subsidised RON95 petrol.
Why Palau is one of the world’s best dive destinations – yet still under the radar
It is often mentioned in the same breath as the Maldives and Galapagos Islands for marine biodiversity.