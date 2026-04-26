Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 26, 2026

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Published
Apr 26, 2026, 06:16 PM

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Mall mania: Paragon, i12 Katong change hands, White Sands up for grabs

Shareholders raised questions over $24 million in fees paid to directors of Sheng Siong in 2025, ahead of its AGM.

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Spottiswoode residents get more say in use of funds for neighbourhood enhancements

Residents have more say in how funds are allocated, from proposing ideas to deciding on neighbourhood improvements.

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When does a token of thanks become payment for blood donation? Balance needed to preserve altruism

Healthpoints will be awarded to blood donors from the second half of 2026.

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Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner; suspect in custody

The shooter had shot at a Secret Service agent, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.

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Suspect at White House correspondents’ dinner shooting had multiple weapons, bulletproof vest: Trump

He described the man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen from California, as a “would-be assassin”.

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Retired Changi, Seletar airport fire hoses upcycled into hammocks for lions, monkeys

More than 20 unserviceable fire hoses were used to make the hammocks.

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More landed households opting for solar amid global energy crisis

Reasons include lower electricity bills and falling prices of solar panel installation.

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Aware’s new leader and the art of mending what is broken

Lim Shoon Yin has no activist pedigree but a lifelong instinct for fixing systems that fail people.

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Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here's why

The Middle East conflict has meant increased freight costs for food exporters.

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A twinge in my back, a shift in my life: How one small injury sparked huge clarity

A gym mishap challenges the “tahan” or endure reflex. Does the writer know when to push and when to pause?

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