Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 26, 2026

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Mall mania: Paragon, i12 Katong change hands, White Sands up for grabs
Shareholders raised questions over $24 million in fees paid to directors of Sheng Siong in 2025, ahead of its AGM.
Spottiswoode residents get more say in use of funds for neighbourhood enhancements
Residents have more say in how funds are allocated, from proposing ideas to deciding on neighbourhood improvements.
When does a token of thanks become payment for blood donation? Balance needed to preserve altruism
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner; suspect in custody
The shooter had shot at a Secret Service agent, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.
Suspect at White House correspondents’ dinner shooting had multiple weapons, bulletproof vest: Trump
He described the man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen from California, as a “would-be assassin”.
Retired Changi, Seletar airport fire hoses upcycled into hammocks for lions, monkeys
More landed households opting for solar amid global energy crisis
Reasons include lower electricity bills and falling prices of solar panel installation.
Aware’s new leader and the art of mending what is broken
Lim Shoon Yin has no activist pedigree but a lifelong instinct for fixing systems that fail people.
Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here's why
A twinge in my back, a shift in my life: How one small injury sparked huge clarity
A gym mishap challenges the “tahan” or endure reflex. Does the writer know when to push and when to pause?