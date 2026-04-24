Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 24, 2026

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Published
Apr 24, 2026, 06:31 PM

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Cat A COE supply to dip for May to July period; overall quota up 1.2%

The number of COEs available for the three-month period will rise to 19,052.

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HDB resale prices post first dip in nearly 7 years in Q1 2026

The last quarter-to-quarter decline in resale prices was recorded in the Q2 2019.

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Behind 6 blocked ‘S’pore news’ websites: Offshore registrations, a Nanjing firm, a fake address

Majority of them had a similar modus operandi.

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Sheng Siong working to keep prices affordable

It sees higher global costs but expects no major supply disruptions to essentials.

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Food prices in Asia tipped to rise as fuel, fertiliser crisis hits Australian farmers

Products which use large amounts of fertiliser are expected to be worst affected.

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Indonesian minister floated idea of Malacca Strait levy. It sank within 24 hours

Indonesia’s walk back has exposed mixed signals and policy confusion, some say.

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Plaza Singapura to get $160m revamp, will ‘extend park experience indoors’

The mall will stay open while the work is carried out in phases from Q3 2026.

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Briton in Netflix show Con Mum handed 34 additional charges in S’pore

This comes a year after she was charged with 5 counts of fraud by false representation.

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NUS investigating student over racist remarks in viral videos

The probe comes after an online petition calling on the university to take “serious disciplinary action”.

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Teen charged with mischief over licking straw, putting it back in iJooz machine

He is also charged with being a public nuisance.

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