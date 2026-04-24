Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 24, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Cat A COE supply to dip for May to July period; overall quota up 1.2%
HDB resale prices post first dip in nearly 7 years in Q1 2026
Behind 6 blocked ‘S’pore news’ websites: Offshore registrations, a Nanjing firm, a fake address
Sheng Siong working to keep prices affordable
Food prices in Asia tipped to rise as fuel, fertiliser crisis hits Australian farmers
Indonesian minister floated idea of Malacca Strait levy. It sank within 24 hours
Plaza Singapura to get $160m revamp, will ‘extend park experience indoors’
Briton in Netflix show Con Mum handed 34 additional charges in S’pore
This comes a year after she was charged with 5 counts of fraud by false representation.
NUS investigating student over racist remarks in viral videos
The probe comes after an online petition calling on the university to take “serious disciplinary action”.