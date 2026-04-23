Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 23, 2026

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S’pore blocks 6 websites for potential use in hostile campaigns
Hao Mart shuts stores, sinks deeper into losses with lawsuits looming
Young heirs clash with founders over priorities, study finds
The findings underscore mounting concerns around succession as family wealth expands across generations.
FairPrice expands price freeze to cover more than 300 staple products, up from 100
No unilateral moves on Strait of Malacca, says Malaysia after Indonesia floats toll idea
It said Malaysia, S’pore, Indonesia and Thailand shared a “watertight understanding”.
Johor eateries may raise prices as Mid-East crisis bites
Why Israel should worry about ‘losing’ America
Despite the joint strikes against Iran, US public opinion is turning against the Jewish state.
Man who sold real Rolex thinking it was fake: Why was he jailed when victim suffered no losses?
The prosecutor said this case involved an “impossible attempt”, as there was no actual loss caused.
Man admits sexually assaulting 2 young nieces when they went to his home
The victims’ parents made a police report more than 2 years later, upon the advice of the older girl’s school.