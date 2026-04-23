Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 23, 2026

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Published
Apr 23, 2026, 06:00 PM

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S’pore blocks 6 websites for potential use in hostile campaigns

The websites are masquerading as local news websites, said authorities.

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Hao Mart shuts stores, sinks deeper into losses with lawsuits looming

Its website lists 20 outlets, but only seven are still operating.

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Young heirs clash with founders over priorities, study finds

The findings underscore mounting concerns around succession as family wealth expands across generations.

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FairPrice expands price freeze to cover more than 300 staple products, up from 100

Some CHAS cardholders will also have online delivery fees waived.

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No unilateral moves on Strait of Malacca, says Malaysia after Indonesia floats toll idea

It said Malaysia, S’pore, Indonesia and Thailand shared a “watertight understanding”.

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Johor eateries may raise prices as Mid-East crisis bites

Prices have increased for things like plastic products and fuel.

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Why Israel should worry about ‘losing’ America

Despite the joint strikes against Iran, US public opinion is turning against the Jewish state.

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Man who sold real Rolex thinking it was fake: Why was he jailed when victim suffered no losses?

The prosecutor said this case involved an “impossible attempt”, as there was no actual loss caused.

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Man admits sexually assaulting 2 young nieces when they went to his home

The victims’ parents made a police report more than 2 years later, upon the advice of the older girl’s school.

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Gen Zs are bringing back the low-tech 1990s

Walkmans and the so-called “dumb phones” have become trendy items.

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