Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 22, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 22, 2026, 06:05 PM

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Is Trump’s indefinite ceasefire with Iran the prelude to peace?

In a frozen conflict, both sides can package compromise as victory.

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2 in 3 S’pore businesses hit by Mid-East conflict; SMEs most affected: Poll

More than half of SMEs saw a decline in revenue from S’pore customers.

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Cat A COE rate rises to $123,010, exceeds Cat B price

The Cat B premium came in at $121,001.

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Asia Piling named for hitting fibre-optic cables that led to 20-hour broadband disruption

Singtel, StarHub, M1, Simba, ViewQwest and MyRepublic customers were affected by the cable damage.

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‘Irreversible loss of heritage value’ after unauthorised works to conserved shophouse

The owner was fined $250,000 and the construction firm $150,000.

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Why are people betting thousands of dollars on how hot it will be in S’pore?

Users on prediction markets bet on events from sports to whether there will be a Mid-East peace deal.

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Too ‘fatty’: China has a glut of pork but consumers aren’t biting

Producers have been asked to accelerate the culling of ageing breeding sows and weak piglets.

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Jail for man who made his father sleep at void deck, assaulted him twice

He also forced his mother to leave the flat owned by the elder man.

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S’porean woman ended up as sex worker in Dubai after marriage promise

The man has been convicted of human trafficking.

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No photos, please: National Gallery Singapore stages first R18 show on erotic art

There are works from the national collection and loans from around the region.

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