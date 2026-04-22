Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 22, 2026

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Is Trump’s indefinite ceasefire with Iran the prelude to peace?
2 in 3 S’pore businesses hit by Mid-East conflict; SMEs most affected: Poll
Cat A COE rate rises to $123,010, exceeds Cat B price
Asia Piling named for hitting fibre-optic cables that led to 20-hour broadband disruption
Singtel, StarHub, M1, Simba, ViewQwest and MyRepublic customers were affected by the cable damage.
‘Irreversible loss of heritage value’ after unauthorised works to conserved shophouse
Why are people betting thousands of dollars on how hot it will be in S’pore?
Users on prediction markets bet on events from sports to whether there will be a Mid-East peace deal.
Too ‘fatty’: China has a glut of pork but consumers aren’t biting
Producers have been asked to accelerate the culling of ageing breeding sows and weak piglets.