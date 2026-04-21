Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 21, 2026

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Published
Apr 21, 2026, 06:14 PM

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Massage shops set for stricter rules

The new rules will bring an end to the licensing exemption that open-concept outlets previously enjoyed.

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S’pore to invest more than $100m in maritime research: Jeffrey Siow

A new road map will focus on advancing tech and integrating port and shipping operations.

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Maritime hubs like Singapore critical amid worldwide disruptions: DPM Gan

The Mid-East bottleneck has underscored the importance of hubs that can provide flexibility, he says.

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Company director and five managers charged over alleged money laundering, corruption

The director faces 16 charges for offering bribes to further his business interests.

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Japan to ban use of portable chargers on flights from April 24

Travellers will be permited to bring only two regular chargers on board.

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Do we really need a campaign to tell us how to behave on public transport?

A poster outlining what is essentially common sense isn’t the solution. Setting the standard for ourselves is.

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askST Jobs: I think I am being ‘quietly fired’. What should I do?

Not all forms of perceived “quiet firing” are unlawful.

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Anti-death penalty activist to be charged with failing to comply with POFMA direction

The activist is expected to be charged in court on April 23.

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Prosecution calls for up to 2 years’ jail for doctor over negligent act

The patient died after an aesthetic treatment.

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Man to be charged after allegedly assaulting woman in Lucky Plaza

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had assaulted her before in 2025.

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