Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 21, 2026

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Massage shops set for stricter rules
The new rules will bring an end to the licensing exemption that open-concept outlets previously enjoyed.
S’pore to invest more than $100m in maritime research: Jeffrey Siow
A new road map will focus on advancing tech and integrating port and shipping operations.
Maritime hubs like Singapore critical amid worldwide disruptions: DPM Gan
The Mid-East bottleneck has underscored the importance of hubs that can provide flexibility, he says.
Company director and five managers charged over alleged money laundering, corruption
Japan to ban use of portable chargers on flights from April 24
Do we really need a campaign to tell us how to behave on public transport?
A poster outlining what is essentially common sense isn’t the solution. Setting the standard for ourselves is.