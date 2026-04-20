Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 20, 2026, 06:35 PM

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Most S’pore firms hit by rising energy costs; some freeze hiring, trim benefits

Almost 1 in 5 companies polled reported significant cost increases exceeding 25%.

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S’pore buys more LNG from outside of Middle East as war disrupts shipments

Singapore GasCo is making the purchases “to ensure we have sufficient fuel to meet demand”.

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7.5-magnitude quake hits off Japan, tsunami warnings issued

Big aftershocks may occur in the following days and weeks, authorities said.

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Blocked gambling site sees surge in S’pore-related bets

Those who circumvent blocking measures to gamble online can be dealt with under the law.

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S’pore tycoon behind billion-dollar lawsuit in Australia: Who is Ching Chiat Kwong?

Mr Ching led the expansion of a home-grown property developer known for building “shoebox” apartments here.

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President Tharman’s mother dies at age 99

She is survived by three children and four grandchildren, and two sisters.

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Parents cautious as primary schools experiment with AI

They are concerned about the potential effects of introducing these tools too early.

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$10k fine for motorist who stepped on accelerator instead of brake

The accident killed two friends he had known for more than 50 years.

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Why Vietnam is the hottest S-E Asian destination in 2026

Vietnam is known among tourists for its rich history, expansive natural landscapes and affordability. 

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Guess where? SM Lee shares previously unpublished photos

New Telegram stickers of recent photos were also added to his sticker pack.

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