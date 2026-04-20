Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 20, 2026

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Most S’pore firms hit by rising energy costs; some freeze hiring, trim benefits
S’pore buys more LNG from outside of Middle East as war disrupts shipments
Singapore GasCo is making the purchases “to ensure we have sufficient fuel to meet demand”.
7.5-magnitude quake hits off Japan, tsunami warnings issued
Blocked gambling site sees surge in S’pore-related bets
Those who circumvent blocking measures to gamble online can be dealt with under the law.
S’pore tycoon behind billion-dollar lawsuit in Australia: Who is Ching Chiat Kwong?
Mr Ching led the expansion of a home-grown property developer known for building “shoebox” apartments here.
President Tharman’s mother dies at age 99
Parents cautious as primary schools experiment with AI
$10k fine for motorist who stepped on accelerator instead of brake
Why Vietnam is the hottest S-E Asian destination in 2026
Vietnam is known among tourists for its rich history, expansive natural landscapes and affordability.