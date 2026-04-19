Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 19, 2026

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Published
Apr 19, 2026, 06:15 PM

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National cleanliness campaign launched with mall videos, exhibitions and islandwide relay

A roving exhibition with interactive stations traces the Public Hygiene Council’s 15-year history.

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S’pore should aim to train 10,000 nurses, healthcare workers in palliative care by 2030: Ong Ye Kung

Good palliative care should not be confined to specialist teams, said the minister.

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Trump, Iran cite progress in talks as uncertainty hangs over Strait of Hormuz

The American leader says the US is having “very good conversations”, but gives no other details.

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Why Iran’s ‘mosquito fleet’ remains a potent threat in the Strait of Hormuz

A flotilla of small boats forms the heart of the naval forces deployed by the Revolutionary Guards.

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Young and Savvy: Guarding against travel disruptions in times of war

A trip for four became a solo one for me due to travel disruptions caused by war.

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Mandatory pre-arrival declaration rolled out for entrants into Vietnam

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam and overseas Vietnamese using visas must complete an online declaration before arrival.

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Would removing all recycling bins in the neighbourhood build better habits?

What followed was equal parts encouraging, frustrating and revealing.

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How to prepare for the direct school admission application

Learn to showcase your talent and soft skills, experts urge.

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Family matters: A daughter’s note and a wedding diet lead two couples to start food ventures

Famiglia Panizza was came about because of a girl's love of pizza, while Oatsome began with overnight oats to lose weight for a wedding.

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In the fight to save Singapore’s heritage businesses, who gets a voice?

While state recognition is validating, it offers cold comfort when market forces may still have the final say.

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