Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 19, 2026

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National cleanliness campaign launched with mall videos, exhibitions and islandwide relay
A roving exhibition with interactive stations traces the Public Hygiene Council’s 15-year history.
S’pore should aim to train 10,000 nurses, healthcare workers in palliative care by 2030: Ong Ye Kung
Trump, Iran cite progress in talks as uncertainty hangs over Strait of Hormuz
The American leader says the US is having “very good conversations”, but gives no other details.
Why Iran’s ‘mosquito fleet’ remains a potent threat in the Strait of Hormuz
A flotilla of small boats forms the heart of the naval forces deployed by the Revolutionary Guards.
Young and Savvy: Guarding against travel disruptions in times of war
Mandatory pre-arrival declaration rolled out for entrants into Vietnam
Foreign nationals entering Vietnam and overseas Vietnamese using visas must complete an online declaration before arrival.
Would removing all recycling bins in the neighbourhood build better habits?
How to prepare for the direct school admission application
Family matters: A daughter’s note and a wedding diet lead two couples to start food ventures
Famiglia Panizza was came about because of a girl's love of pizza, while Oatsome began with overnight oats to lose weight for a wedding.
In the fight to save Singapore’s heritage businesses, who gets a voice?
While state recognition is validating, it offers cold comfort when market forces may still have the final say.