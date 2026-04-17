Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 17, 2026

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New national alert system warning public about terror, major incidents
The alert will override all notification settings, even if devices are set to silent or if one is on a call.
Downtown Line and Thomson-East Coast Line reliability fell in March
Why gold is still worth holding despite recent price swings
Breaking cycle of school bullying with kindness easier said than done
It is intangible and harder to define, let alone execute. But it may also be the most crucial.
Cyberdefenders urged to use AI to counter AI threats
S’porean executed for importing over 1kg of cannabis
The Pope v the President: How Leo became Trump’s fearless foe
The pontiff’s American background has given him a role in US politics unlike any predecessor.
Life after 50: Why two women moved to Jeju and dived into a vanishing trade
Jeju has the largest haenyeo community in S. Korea, but they can also be found in other coastal cities.