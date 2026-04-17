Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 17, 2026

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Published
Apr 17, 2026, 06:15 PM

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New national alert system warning public about terror, major incidents

The alert will override all notification settings, even if devices are set to silent or if one is on a call.

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Downtown Line and Thomson-East Coast Line reliability fell in March

Overall, the MRT network’s reliability across all lines held steady from February.

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Why gold is still worth holding despite recent price swings

Its core role as a hedge against risk remains intact, according to a report.

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Breaking cycle of school bullying with kindness easier said than done

It is intangible and harder to define, let alone execute. But it may also be the most crucial.

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Cyberdefenders urged to use AI to counter AI threats

Using AI as a counter-tool can reduce the asymmetry between attackers and defenders.

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S’porean executed for importing over 1kg of cannabis

His conviction and sentence were upheld by the Court of Appeal in October 2021.

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The Pope v the President: How Leo became Trump’s fearless foe

The pontiff’s American background has given him a role in US politics unlike any predecessor.

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Life after 50: Why two women moved to Jeju and dived into a vanishing trade

Jeju has the largest haenyeo community in S. Korea, but they can also be found in other coastal cities.

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Nickel scam: Jail for man who was Ng Yu Zhi’s surety for bail

He did not have enough cash or assets but he knew Ng would provide money for bail.

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What to know about Pursuit Of Jade’s Zhang Linghe

Here’s how he went from engineering student to a global heart-throb.

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