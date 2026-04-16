Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 16, 2026

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Published
Apr 16, 2026, 06:19 PM

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S’pore firms urged to shore up cybersecurity after Anthropic tests latest AI model

Anthropic’s model has reportedly found software flaws in every major browser and operating system.

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S’pore stocks hold firm as safe-haven appeal grows amid global volatility

Banks and REITs here stand to gain from capital inflows to lower-risk regions.

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Unilateral tariffs, import curbs could backfire and disrupt supply chains for US firms: SBF

The S’pore Business Federation pointed out that about 6,600 US companies operate here.

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Single-sex schools in S’pore: Are they becoming a thing of the past?

Over the last couple of years, several of Singapore’s well-known boys’ schools have opened their doors to girls.

In recent years, several well-known boys’ schools have opened their doors to girls.

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Leaked lewd chats expose problem of sexual violence in top Indonesian unis

Sexual violence has been a persistent problem on Indonesian campuses for decades.

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Mangosteens pricier than durians in Malaysia because of supply shortages

Musang King durian prices have also dropped by 80 per cent.

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Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Labour Day

The Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit service will also be extended.

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Man accused of conspiring to cheat columbarium out of more than $1.6m

He is accused of letting the contractor win open tenders through their agreement.

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Why Telegram is becoming the go-to for thrift shopping

Gen Z shoppers are turning to Telegram for curated second-hand finds and real-time drops.

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Singapore Zoo’s first Sri Lankan leopard cubs make their public debut

The triplets were born on Jan 1.

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