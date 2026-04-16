Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 16, 2026

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S’pore firms urged to shore up cybersecurity after Anthropic tests latest AI model
Anthropic’s model has reportedly found software flaws in every major browser and operating system.
S’pore stocks hold firm as safe-haven appeal grows amid global volatility
Unilateral tariffs, import curbs could backfire and disrupt supply chains for US firms: SBF
The S’pore Business Federation pointed out that about 6,600 US companies operate here.
Single-sex schools in S’pore: Are they becoming a thing of the past?
Leaked lewd chats expose problem of sexual violence in top Indonesian unis
Mangosteens pricier than durians in Malaysia because of supply shortages
Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Labour Day
Man accused of conspiring to cheat columbarium out of more than $1.6m
Why Telegram is becoming the go-to for thrift shopping
Gen Z shoppers are turning to Telegram for curated second-hand finds and real-time drops.