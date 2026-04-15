Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 15, 2026

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Published
Apr 15, 2026, 06:11 PM

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Caning, suspension among disciplinary measures in schools by 2027 to combat bullying

Bullying cases will be assessed based on factors such as impact, intent and recalcitrance.

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Schools to get funding for more manpower to tackle bullying

Educators will also get training in investigative skills, conflict resolution and parent engagement.

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Healthpoint rewards among measures to draw more blood donors

The move also aims to mitigate possible blood shortage as demand may outstrip supply in 2033.

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Poster sparks debate on personal grooming on public transport

Most people agree that nail clipping should not be done in public.

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Premium or budget travellers? Hong Kong wants both

The city is committing three-quarters of its 2026 tourism budget to attracting more foreign travellers.

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Booking.com suffers data breach

Accessed information could include booking details, names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

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Double Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen announces retirement from badminton

He says he was “no longer able to compete and train at the highest level” due to his back issues.

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Man charged in Australia with sexually assaulting woman on Scoot flight

The police said he committed “non-consensual sexual acts” on a woman seated next to him.

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Driver charged after allegedly colliding with woman pushing stroller

Both the woman and the toddler were injured.

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How often should you replace your running shoes?

Research does not point to a single number of kilometres that leads to injury for everyone.

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