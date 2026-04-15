Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 15, 2026

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Caning, suspension among disciplinary measures in schools by 2027 to combat bullying
Bullying cases will be assessed based on factors such as impact, intent and recalcitrance.
Schools to get funding for more manpower to tackle bullying
Educators will also get training in investigative skills, conflict resolution and parent engagement.
Healthpoint rewards among measures to draw more blood donors
The move also aims to mitigate possible blood shortage as demand may outstrip supply in 2033.
Poster sparks debate on personal grooming on public transport
Premium or budget travellers? Hong Kong wants both
The city is committing three-quarters of its 2026 tourism budget to attracting more foreign travellers.
Booking.com suffers data breach
Accessed information could include booking details, names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers.
Double Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen announces retirement from badminton
He says he was “no longer able to compete and train at the highest level” due to his back issues.
Man charged in Australia with sexually assaulting woman on Scoot flight
The police said he committed “non-consensual sexual acts” on a woman seated next to him.
Driver charged after allegedly colliding with woman pushing stroller
How often should you replace your running shoes?
Research does not point to a single number of kilometres that leads to injury for everyone.