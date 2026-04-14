Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 14, 2026

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Published
Apr 14, 2026, 06:20 PM

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Energy shock from Iran war to hit S’pore sectors like property and F&B

A prolonged disruption to global energy supplies poses risks of higher inflation and weaker growth, said MAS.

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S’pore economy grows less than expected in Q1, as Iran war darkens outlook

Advance GDP estimates released by MTI came in weaker than expected.

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1 in 5 S’pore workers overqualified for their jobs

Most chose to be in less demanding roles for reasons like better work-life balance.

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What does moving away from PES status mean for those serving NS?

This is the most consequential update to the MCS since 2009.

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S’pore must rethink work, support systems to help individuals in a ‘longevity’ society: Indranee

SMU launches an institute to examine ageing through economic and societal lenses.

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Jail for 2nd man who was part of Grab driver group linked to false transactions

He duped Grab into into believing he had carried out more than 250 attempted deliveries.

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How late singer Asha Bhosle enthralled fans beyond India

Asha, who died on April 12, gave glamorous girls in films sass but also preserved their dignity.

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S’porean thrill seekers not taking chances on Ha Giang Loop in Vietnam

Spotlight has fallen on the famous winding trail after the recent death of a British teen.

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S’pore singer sends daughter’s name to the moon on Artemis II mission

Derrick Hoh registered with NASA in late 2025 to involve his child’s moniker as part of the US test flight.

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Swollen legs, difficulty breathing: These obstacles did not stop them from exercising

A gymgoer, an avid walker and a national weightlifter share their stories.

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