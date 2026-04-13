Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 13, 2026

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Apr 13, 2026, 06:02 PM

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Refreshed NS medical classification system to take effect from Oct 2027

Pre-enlistees will get specific medical exemptions, rather than a PES status.

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Majority of NS pre-enlistees who appealed against PES status sought an upgrade

An NSF’s PES status is among the key factors that determine his vocation during national service.

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How would a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz work? Some possibilities

The blockade by the US will begin on April 13.

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S’pore retail investors make bets on dips and rallies amid Iran war, data shows

They are piling into tech firms and retreating from discretionary stocks as Mid-East tensions simmer.

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Paradise lost: Iran’s heritage sites should have been protected

Destruction of such invaluable relics of history concerns the world.

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AI investment boom leaves some S’pore family offices on sidelines

Many want to prioritise the technology, but lack the access and know-how.

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Istana open house on April 19 in celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Labour Day

Entry is free for Singaporeans, PRs, and migrant domestic workers accompanying families.

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Influencer charged over allegations she collected vape orders on Telegram

She has more than 3,000 followers on her Telegram channel.

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Resident taken to hospital after fire at Yishun HDB flat

Members of the public extinguished the fire using a hosereel and fire extinguisher, said SCDF.

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How to plan a trip amid the Mid-East conflict, according to travel experts

They advise staying updated with travel advisories and booking flights with flexible terms.

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