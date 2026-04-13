Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 13, 2026

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Refreshed NS medical classification system to take effect from Oct 2027
Majority of NS pre-enlistees who appealed against PES status sought an upgrade
An NSF’s PES status is among the key factors that determine his vocation during national service.
How would a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz work? Some possibilities
S’pore retail investors make bets on dips and rallies amid Iran war, data shows
They are piling into tech firms and retreating from discretionary stocks as Mid-East tensions simmer.
Paradise lost: Iran’s heritage sites should have been protected
AI investment boom leaves some S’pore family offices on sidelines
Istana open house on April 19 in celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Labour Day
Entry is free for Singaporeans, PRs, and migrant domestic workers accompanying families.
Influencer charged over allegations she collected vape orders on Telegram
Resident taken to hospital after fire at Yishun HDB flat
Members of the public extinguished the fire using a hosereel and fire extinguisher, said SCDF.
How to plan a trip amid the Mid-East conflict, according to travel experts
They advise staying updated with travel advisories and booking flights with flexible terms.