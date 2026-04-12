Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 12, 2026

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Authorities looking to escalate, take action faster against group of young, repeat vape offenders
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said recalcitrant young vape offenders were of particular concern.
Busking blues: S’pore’s street performers have more locations but face smaller crowds, tighter rules
US-Iran peace talks end without agreement, delegations leave Pakistan
The US Vice-President says Iran has chosen not to accept American terms, including not to build nuclear weapons.
Brisk walking movement launched in the north; new Healthy 365 features to be piloted from June
The new Healthy 365 features will use gamification, such as check-in points and rewards, to incentivise exercise.
WP chief Pritam Singh seen at walkabout week after disciplinary panel says probe complete
Party chair Sylvia Lim said the party would provide updates when they were available.
More passengers opt for early check-in at Jewel Changi Airport in 2025
Travellers can check in up to 24 hours before their flight departure time at Jewel Changi Airport.
Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot to triple in size with new test track, maintenance building
Train service on the Sengkang West LRT line will operate on a single loop from April 19 to October 18.
From museum visits to online module, integration programme helps new PRs learn about Singapore
The PR Journey helps newcomers learn about and appreciate Singapore’s values, history and culture.
China plans to care for 400 million seniors by 2035, and Singapore has a stake
In March, the government announced plans to roll out a long-term care insurance system nationwide.
Singapore women’s team one win away from historic Fiba 3x3 World Cup qualification
They will qualify if they beat Hungary or the losers of the Philippines-Lithuania match on April 12.