Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 12, 2026

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Published
Apr 12, 2026, 06:24 PM

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Authorities looking to escalate, take action faster against group of young, repeat vape offenders

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said recalcitrant young vape offenders were of particular concern.

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Busking blues: S’pore’s street performers have more locations but face smaller crowds, tighter rules

Street performance in Singapore is becoming harder to sustain, buskers say.

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US-Iran peace talks end without agreement, delegations leave Pakistan

The US Vice-President says Iran has chosen not to accept American terms, including not to build nuclear weapons.

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Brisk walking movement launched in the north; new Healthy 365 features to be piloted from June

The new Healthy 365 features will use gamification, such as check-in points and rewards, to incentivise exercise.

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WP chief Pritam Singh seen at walkabout week after disciplinary panel says probe complete

Party chair Sylvia Lim said the party would provide updates when they were available.

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More passengers opt for early check-in at Jewel Changi Airport in 2025

Travellers can check in up to 24 hours before their flight departure time at Jewel Changi Airport.

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Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot to triple in size with new test track, maintenance building

Train service on the Sengkang West LRT line will operate on a single loop from April 19 to October 18.

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From museum visits to online module, integration programme helps new PRs learn about Singapore

The PR Journey helps newcomers learn about and appreciate Singapore’s values, history and culture.

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China plans to care for 400 million seniors by 2035, and Singapore has a stake

In March, the government announced plans to roll out a long-term care insurance system nationwide.

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Singapore women’s team one win away from historic Fiba 3x3 World Cup qualification

They will qualify if they beat Hungary or the losers of the Philippines-Lithuania match on April 12.

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