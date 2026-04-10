Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 10, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 10, 2026, 05:55 PM

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S’pore, Australia commit to keep LNG, diesel flowing

Both countries are working on a legally binding agreement.

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Batam’s bribery problem keeps coming back. Can reforms stick?

Alleged systemic corruption raises doubts over lasting change.

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What should you do if asked for a bribe when entering Batam

Travellers are not required to pay unofficial fees for entry.

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Fatal Chinatown accident case has a gag order. What does it cover?

A gag order applies to every person, including the media and members of the public.

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Why transit passage is an international right that cannot be negotiated

Without this right, access to critical sea lanes risks becoming a matter of bargaining power.

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Paradox of the China consumer: Optimistic, but won’t spend

A new survey captures the contradiction at the heart of China’s economy.

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Man behind ‘deplorable, sadistic’ acts of stabbing 4 cats, killing 2 others gets jail

The judge said this was one of the most egregious cases of animal abuse in Singapore.

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Ex-SAF captain allegedly distributed vape items at Nee Soon Camp

He is also facing cheating charges over duping people.

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Keisuke Honda joins Singapore Premier League’s FC Jurong

He has scored 38 goals in 98 appearances for Japan, including at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

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Mandai Wildlife Reserve welcomes critically endangered orang utan baby

All orang utan species are at extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

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