Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 10, 2026

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S’pore, Australia commit to keep LNG, diesel flowing
Batam’s bribery problem keeps coming back. Can reforms stick?
What should you do if asked for a bribe when entering Batam
Fatal Chinatown accident case has a gag order. What does it cover?
Why transit passage is an international right that cannot be negotiated
Without this right, access to critical sea lanes risks becoming a matter of bargaining power.
Paradox of the China consumer: Optimistic, but won’t spend
Man behind ‘deplorable, sadistic’ acts of stabbing 4 cats, killing 2 others gets jail
The judge said this was one of the most egregious cases of animal abuse in Singapore.
Ex-SAF captain allegedly distributed vape items at Nee Soon Camp
Keisuke Honda joins Singapore Premier League’s FC Jurong
He has scored 38 goals in 98 appearances for Japan, including at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.