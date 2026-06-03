Asian Insider: Does the Shangri-La Dialogue risk irrelevance?

If China’s top defence officials were conspicuously absent again at this year’s IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, then surely the Europeans stood out in their large numbers.

Britain boasted of its largest contingent to the 23rd iteration of the leading security forum focused on the Asia-Pacific, while the Netherlands’ Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius (who’s also Deputy Prime Minister) and France’s Catherine Vautrin were among several defence ministers attending the annual event for the first time this year.

Other non-European debutant defence ministers included Japan’s Shinjirō Koizumi, New Zealand’s Chris Penk, South Korea’s Ahn Gyu-back and Thailand’s Lieutenant General Adul Boonthamcharoen.

It’s clear the annual Shangri-La Dialogue still serves its purpose – if only for the fact that it is rare to find so many security officials and defence contractors from different parts of the world congregating in the same place for a weekend focused on the Asia-Pacific.

While many seem to be shouting into a void or talking past each other in the public-facing sessions, the deeper value of this annual security forum for the various stakeholders lies in the closed-door sessions.

The norm-setting framework, Guiding Principles for Underwater Infrastructure Defence Exchanges (GUIDE), was launched on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue with 17 countries this year, after serious conversations were had over the course of last year’s forum.

For the Europeans, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year, has severely tested the resilience of their military capacity and supply chains.

“Capacity must also, and above all, be built up already in peacetime. Production lines cannot be set up on the fly during a conflict. Industrial preparedness is therefore a core element of credible defence,” Germany’s Chief of Defence General Carsten Breuer told a special session on defence-industrial resilience on May 30.

In conversations with several visiting European delegations, it is clear they are also here looking for new partners to diversify equipment sources. Some reasons include the difficulty in increasing production capacity in a short period of time and the need for niche and cost-effective weapons as warfare evolves.

Polish Undersecretary of State Robert Kupiecki told The Straits Times that Warsaw is exploring possible collaborations with Singapore defence industrial companies

Iran and Ukraine have reshaped military strategy with their relative success in asymmetrical warfare. Ukraine’s famed success with low-cost drones in not just repelling Russian advances, but also attacking deep into Russian territory has spawned eager interest in its technology.

“We are showing something fundamentally new in global strategising. It’s about technology; it’s about real-time development. It’s about innovation cycles that are measured not in decades, but in weeks and months. It’s about effectively using all new technologies, from AI to robotics, in real-time,” Ukraine’s former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told my colleague Kalicharan Veera Singam over the weekend.

And then there’s France, the second-largest defence exporter in the world after the United States. Asia accounted for about 43 per cent of total orders placed, with India, Indonesia and Singapore among its closest partners.

“But let me be clear: we are building partnerships, not merely vendor-client relationships,” Vautrin said in a written interview with ST.

Japan now looks set to play a bigger part in military equipment exports after recently significantly loosening restrictions on the export of lethal arms.

At a trilateral meeting with his New Zealand and Australian counterparts over the weekend at the Shangri-La Hotel, Koizumi pitched Japan’s advanced Mogami-class frigate to New Zealand – which US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth labelled a “free-rider” for not spending more on defence.

Shortly before this year’s forum, Japan and the Philippines agreed to accelerate talks on the transfer of Abukuma-class destroyer escort vessels and other defence equipment to Manila as part of a broad-ranging agreement to deepen their partnership amid China’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

Underscoring those concerns, China’s People Liberation Army said its navy and air force drove Dutch frigate De Ruyter out of Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea just two days before this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue kicked off.

Naval vessels from the international community routinely conduct freedom of navigation patrols in disputed waters to safeguard critical trading routes and in this case, push back against China’s excessive claims.

At the end of the day, European security interests in the Asia-Pacific are also intensely economic.

“If you look at the economy, more than 50 percent of what comes into the Port of Rotterdam, the biggest port in Europe, comes from the Indo-Pacific, and it’s a huge market for us – and we are a huge market for the countries here,” the Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister told ST in an interview.

China may not have sent ministerial-level delegations to the Shangri-La Dialogue for two consecutive years now, but concerns about its ambitions and its rivalry with the US dominate most, if not all, discussions.

In fact, this annual forum in Singapore gives middle powers and small states the space to engage in not just dialogue on security policy and operations, but also discussions on possible military hardware procurement and production partnerships..

Hegseth may have taken a fresh swipe at the Europeans for not increasing defence spending as much as the Trump administration demands, but it is clear the bruising calls for greater burden-sharing in the past year have pushed the Europeans and all who were in attendance at the Shangri-La Dialogue into action.

For many delegates, it almost feels like speed dating as they tried to squeeze in as many meetings as possible right from the crack of dawn. Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing is known to host breakfast meetings from as early as 7am.

We may not need too many other Shangri-La Dialogues, but this OG in Singapore will stay relevant in this chaotic new world, warts and all.