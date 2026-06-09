ST Headstart: Does speaking up at work make you ‘difficult’?

Timothy Goh
Updated
Published
Jun 09, 2026, 12:42 PM

The cost of speaking up at work

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Management loves saying they have an “open-door policy” or hosting town halls where you can “speak your mind”. But let’s be real – workplaces are still social environments where how a message is delivered can matter just as much as the message itself.

This week’s askST Jobs explores a major dilemma: can speaking up about what you dislike at work help you get ahead, or will it just leave you labelled as “unlikeable” or “difficult”? 

As for those who are looking to join the working world, check out these digital platforms built by fellow young Singaporeans to make information about internships, mentorships and entry-level roles more accessible.

Read on for more story picks on whether the search for perfection is delaying marriage in Singapore, and how to plan a campervan trip in Japan. 

Fun fact: There are more possible ways to to arrange a 52-card deck than there are atoms on Earth. 

Have a great week ahead. 

Young S’poreans build internship, entry-level job trackers

They hope to make opportunities more discoverable for students and young professionals in a competitive job market.

READ MORE HERE

Is the search for perfection delaying marriage in Singapore?

Marriage is increasingly seen as something to enter into only when one feels fully ready, said the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

Why growing wealth beats saving up for this entrepreneur

For operator-investor Daniel Charles, money is ‘a tool to allocate, grow and compound’.

READ MORE HERE

Coping with pet deaths

More pet owners are opting for meaningful ways to remember their fur kids.

READ MORE HERE

Reimagine S’pore’s history with a blend of local folklore and fantasy

Tickets to the Lion City Faire, priced from $22, are on sale until June 13.

READ MORE HERE

How to plan a campervan trip in Japan

Campervan rates typically range from 15,000 yen to 25,000 yen a day depending on vehicle size and season.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.