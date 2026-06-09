ST Headstart: Does speaking up at work make you ‘difficult’?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Management loves saying they have an “open-door policy” or hosting town halls where you can “speak your mind”. But let’s be real – workplaces are still social environments where how a message is delivered can matter just as much as the message itself.

This week’s askST Jobs explores a major dilemma: can speaking up about what you dislike at work help you get ahead, or will it just leave you labelled as “unlikeable” or “difficult”?

As for those who are looking to join the working world, check out these digital platforms built by fellow young Singaporeans to make information about internships, mentorships and entry-level roles more accessible.

Read on for more story picks on whether the search for perfection is delaying marriage in Singapore, and how to plan a campervan trip in Japan.

Fun fact: There are more possible ways to to arrange a 52-card deck than there are atoms on Earth.

Have a great week ahead.