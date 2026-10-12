ST Full-time Report: Can Verstappen’s Red Bull run continue after consecutive wins in Malaysia, S’pore?

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Dear ST reader,

Now that the dust has settled (or maybe not) after the weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, some things have become clearer.

While the results mean that Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli can seal the F1 title on Oct 25, the resurgence of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen also promises to add some spice to the season finale.

Despite the haze and heat, the three-day Singapore event drew its second-highest turnout of 301,294 fans. Winter Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu, NBA champion Dwyane Wade and socialite Kim Kardashian were among those spotted at the paddock.

Elsewhere in Singapore, big crowds were also seen at several basketball courts as Canadian streetball influencer Matt Kiatipis took his one-on-one challenges to the neighbourhoods as part of his South-east Asia Tour.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.