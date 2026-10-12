ST Full-time Report: Can Verstappen’s Red Bull run continue after consecutive wins in Malaysia, S’pore?

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Dear ST reader,
Now that the dust has settled (or maybe not) after the weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, some things have become clearer.
While the results mean that Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli can seal the F1 title on Oct 25, the resurgence of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen also promises to add some spice to the season finale.
Despite the haze and heat, the three-day Singapore event drew its second-highest turnout of 301,294 fans. Winter Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu, NBA champion Dwyane Wade and socialite Kim Kardashian were among those spotted at the paddock.
Elsewhere in Singapore, big crowds were also seen at several basketball courts as Canadian streetball influencer Matt Kiatipis took his one-on-one challenges to the neighbourhoods as part of his South-east Asia Tour.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Max Verstappen coasts to maiden F1 S’pore Grand Prix win
The Red Bull ace, who also won the sprint race, completes a perfect weekend in the Republic.
Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli closing in on his first F1 title after S’pore GP outing
Lewis Hamilton apologises as pit-lane miss costs Ferrari double podium in S’pore
Opposition mounting to Mercedes as F1 season speeds towards climax
When a Ferrari on soft tyres cannot catch a Red Bull on worn mediums, alarm bells must be ringing at Mercedes and McLaren.
F1 drivers put dampener on sprint races
Introduced in 2021, sprint races cover 100km or about one-third the distance of a regular F1 race.
Inside the stressful, uncertain world of F1
Drivers, engineers and team principals face different pressures in their respective roles.
Meet the S’pore F1 fans turned content creators
S’pore teenage racer determined to keep racing after F1 Academy Rookie Test stint
Kareen Kaur, 16, was among 18 drivers from around the world chosen for the rookie test.
Streetball star Matt Kiatipis draws large crowd at Lorong Lew Lian
The Canadian has built a social media following by taking on challengers in one-on-one games around the world.
We want answers: Late muay thai fighter Damian Ong’s family on his bout
The family are “seeking only truth and clarity about what happened” to fallen fighter.
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