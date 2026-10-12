ST Full-time Report: Can Verstappen’s Red Bull run continue after consecutive wins in Malaysia, S’pore?

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Oct 12, 2026, 03:22 PM

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Now that the dust has settled (or maybe not) after the weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, some things have become clearer.

While the results mean that Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli can seal the F1 title on Oct 25, the resurgence of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen also promises to add some spice to the season finale.

Despite the haze and heat, the three-day Singapore event drew its second-highest turnout of 301,294 fans. Winter Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu, NBA champion Dwyane Wade and socialite Kim Kardashian were among those spotted at the paddock.

Elsewhere in Singapore, big crowds were also seen at several basketball courts as Canadian streetball influencer Matt Kiatipis took his one-on-one challenges to the neighbourhoods as part of his South-east Asia Tour. 

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Max Verstappen coasts to maiden F1 S’pore Grand Prix win

The Red Bull ace, who also won the sprint race, completes a perfect weekend in the Republic.

READ MORE HERE

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli closing in on his first F1 title after S’pore GP outing

The 20-year-old is set to become the youngest F1 world champion.

READ MORE HERE

Lewis Hamilton apologises as pit-lane miss costs Ferrari double podium in S’pore

He struggled to match the race pace and eventually finished a disappointing 6th.

READ MORE HERE

Opposition mounting to Mercedes as F1 season speeds towards climax

When a Ferrari on soft tyres cannot catch a Red Bull on worn mediums, alarm bells must be ringing at Mercedes and McLaren.

READ MORE HERE

F1 drivers put dampener on sprint races

Introduced in 2021, sprint races cover 100km or about one-third the distance of a regular F1 race.

READ MORE HERE

Inside the stressful, uncertain world of F1

Drivers, engineers and team principals face different pressures in their respective roles.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the S’pore F1 fans turned content creators

They hope to bring more people together to enjoy the sport.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore teenage racer determined to keep racing after F1 Academy Rookie Test stint

Kareen Kaur, 16, was among 18 drivers from around the world chosen for the rookie test.

READ MORE HERE

Streetball star Matt Kiatipis draws large crowd at Lorong Lew Lian

The Canadian has built a social media following by taking on challengers in one-on-one games around the world.

READ MORE HERE

We want answers: Late muay thai fighter Damian Ong’s family on his bout

The family are “seeking only truth and clarity about what happened” to fallen fighter.

READ MORE HERE

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