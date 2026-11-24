Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

I once had an older colleague whom I thought was a friend. All was good until she started making unsolicited comments about my work attire and my ability to do my job. She deleted me on Instagram after quitting.

While I’ve found other (real) friends at work, I really enjoyed this week’s episode of Headstart on Record, where Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss the boundaries when co-workers become personal friends. Listen to learn how you can be savvier than I was at navigating workplace friendships.

Speaking of being savvy, using AI as a tool for everyday tasks seems like a smart way to free up some headspace, but maybe leave your payment tasks and bills out of it. My colleague Timothy Goh writes about how there aren’t enough safeguards to ensure that your money will always be handled correctly. Find out more in his story.

This week’s curation includes stories about the pursuit of wellness and how to save up for your dream life. Have a good week!