ST Headstart: Are you engaged at work?

Only 1 in 10 young S’pore workers is engaged at work
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Young Singapore employees are not engaged at work, according to a recent survey done by Gallup. It found that only 10 per cent of those under 35 years old are engaged, and that we are also more likely than our older colleagues to be stressed and angry every day.
Ultimately, young workers want a better relationship with their managers, which can help them to be more engaged at work, writes my colleague Sharon Salim, who has more details on the survey findings.
But disengagement at work isn’t necessarily bad, says another writer. It may mean that we have stopped treating our job as the primary source of meaning and identity. Here’s why this form of self-regulation can actually be a plus point.
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