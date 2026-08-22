ST Headstart: Are you being micromanaged?

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There is a difference between a boss who checks in on your work and one who’s always hovering over you like a “helicopter parent”.

Having to provide excessive updates, needing approval for routine decisions or repeatedly having your work rewritten without explanation could be signs that you’re being micromanaged.

If you’re stuck in this situation, understanding what’s driving your boss’ behaviour can help you regain some autonomy. This week’s askST Jobs looks at what else you can do if you want your boss to loosen the reins.

Away from work, my colleague Annabelle Liang took an unusual step in search of some breathing room, spending three days at a silent retreat in Chiang Mai. Here’s what she learnt when she went without social interaction or her usual stream of messages and notifications. Spoiler alert: she found herself looking at trees.

Read on to find out why Gen Zs are spending their Saturdays in strangers’ living rooms, and how a Singaporean student made the 21,445km journey home from Scotland by rail.

Fun fact: Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words.

Stay curious and try not to fear long words.