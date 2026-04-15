Asian Insider: A game of chicken in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Taiwan Strait too

Dear reader,

This week, the world’s attention has been on the Strait of Hormuz as the United States’ naval blockade of Iran’s ports kicked in. This essentially stops all movement of vessels to and from Iran’s ports.

Over 10,000 US troops have been deployed, amid worst-case scenarios of warfare at sea or Iran hitting its Arab neighbours’ oil and gas installations. Thankfully, that has not materialised.

The two sides are locked in a game of chicken: whether Iran - hurting from having its oil trade revenue choked off - will blink first, or if US President Donald Trump capitulates under pressure from unhappy voters. Mr Trump is now holding out the prospects of a second round of peace talks in coming days, possibly in Islamabad again.

As this stand-off has underscored, strategic waterways are critical - for flows of fuel, food and firepower, and for countries to mount military operations and for geopolitical leverage.

In Asia, maritime chokepoints include the Strait of Malacca along which Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia sit, as well as the Taiwan Strait between China and Taiwan.

The latter is vital for both China and the US. Among other reasons, control of Taiwan – and the Taiwan Strait – will give China’s navy easier access to the high seas in any conflict, breaking free from areas near US-aligned territories.

In seeking unification with Taiwan, Beijing is amping up its longstanding strategy of using both carrots and sticks. On April 12, it announced a list of 10 new economic, travel and cultural incentives for the island to enhance the draw of being close to the mainland while seeking to ameliorate any strengthening of the Taiwanese identity and thus de facto autonomy.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the Taiwanese county of Kinmen, an archipelago of 12 small islands nestled in the Taiwan Strait. Just 3km of water separates it from Xiamen in the Chinese province of Fujian. It is here in Kinmen that both Beijing’s charms and aggressiveness towards Taiwan are felt and amplified, manifold.

Our Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee and Shenzhen-based China correspondent Joyce Lim ZK spent time in Kinmen and Xiamen, assessing how Beijing’s strategy is playing out, and whether it could succeed with the broader Taiwanese population.

What they discovered suggests that some long-held assumptions – including on the strength of the Taiwanese identity, meticulously measured year on year by universities – may not be as clear-cut. Among the Kinmen residents Wai Yee spoke to was a hairdresser who had lived in Taipei for most of her life.

Said Wai Yee: “I knew before going to Kinmen that many locals would be quite open to closer ties with China, but this was someone who had lived in Taipei for 30 years and had previously been very wary of China.

“Yet, after just one year of living in Kinmen and going to Xiamen during her leisure time, she was impressed by what she saw there, and didn’t seem to have an issue with the idea of the two sides unifying someday. It made me think, China’s carrots can work even for someone with a stronger Taiwanese identity.”

This is only one example.

What Beijing is betting on is that there will be many more, and that the strengthening of the Taiwanese identity can be arrested through “carrots”, from supplying fresh water and electricity to creating business opportunities.

Meanwhile, it is using “sticks” such as gray-zone tactics and disinformation warfare to undermine confidence in Taiwan’s ability to resist.

In that sense, a game of chicken, albeit of a different form, is similarly playing out across the Taiwan Strait.

Do you agree? Write to me with your views.

As usual, I leave you with a selection of our correspondents’ articles and podcasts.