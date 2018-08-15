New products

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS

COMPACT CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available at the end of the month

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS is a 20.3-megapixel compact camera with a 40x optical zoom lens that provides a focal range of between 24mm and 960mm. Thus, you can take photos of near and far objects easily.

Powered by Canon's new Digic 8 image processor, it is said to be able to prevent blowouts and achieve well-balanced lighting even in backlit conditions.

Parrot Anafi

DRONE

$1,199

The Parrot Anafi is for those who want a lightweight and compact drone. It weighs in at just 320g and has four foldable arms that can be unfolded in less than three seconds.

Its 21-megapixel camera - mounted on a three-axis gimbal for optimal stabilisation - takes 4K videos with high dynamic range. The Parrot FreeFlight 6 app allows easy control for both beginner and seasoned drone pilots.

It can be easily charged via its USB-C port. You can also charge it with a power bank.

Sony Master Series A9F

TV

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

Looking for a television that will wow your guests? Take a look at the A9F, the flagship model of Sony's Oled TV Master Series.

It comes with Sony's Pixel Contrast Booster technology, which improves picture quality by maximising the dynamic range of reproduced colours. It also features Acoustic Surface Audio+, the latest guise of Sony's technology that uses the TV screen to project sound for a rich, cinema-like audio experience.

The A9F comes in 55-inch and 65-inch models.

Asus ROG Strix B450-I Gaming

PC MOTHERBOARD

$282, available Oct 1

Built on the AMD Ryzen B450 chipset, this motherboard is designed for gamers who prefer smaller ITX form factor PC casings.

Despite being compact, it provides plenty of connectivity options - a PCIe 3.0 x16 graphics card slot, eight USB 3.1 ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

It also comes with integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi for connectivity out of the box so you can download your favourite games without a Wi-Fi adaptor.

Philips PerfectCare Expert Plus GC8962/46

HOME APPLIANCE

$599

Featuring Philips' OptimalTemp technology, the PerfectCare Expert Plus steam-generator iron is designed to not burn a hole - literally - in your clothes and other fabrics.

This technology uses a smart control processor to adjust steam at an optimal temperature to iron any fabric. Even if you forget to remove the iron from your clothes, it uses regulated temperature settings to avoid burns. Despite the powerful steam generated, the iron's silencing steam filters reduce the steam's noise for a serene ironing experience.

Pioneer AVH-Z9150BT

IN-CAR MULTIMEDIA RECEIVER

$1,199

Connecting your smartphone via a cable to your car stereo is a thing of the past with the new Pioneer AVH-Z9150BT.

It is the first multimedia receiver in Pioneer's line-up to support Apple CarPlay over both USB and Wi-Fi, as well as Wi-Fi Certified Miracast wireless mirroring for selected Android phones. A 7-inch capacitive touchscreen allows for easy operation, while two USB ports let owners charge their Android and iOS devices at the same time.

Compiled by Trevor Tan