NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL

Youth Month 2021: Young S’poreans step forward to give back amid pandemic

Volunteers spread awareness about the importance of conserving the environment and focusing on mental health
Youth Month 2021: Despair? S'pore's young prefer to prepare in crisis

From new fearful to The New Possible

Ready, Somerset, go! Young step up to shape vision of youth belt

Young Singaporeans can have their say and make their mark on the revamped Somerset Belt, which is set to be a vibrant youth precinct as part of the Government's plan to rejuvenate Orchard Road. 

Young, restless, reckless? No, it’s cool to be helpful

Young Singaporeans are adapting positively to circuit breaker measures with compassion, resilience and responsibility

Poverty spurs youth award winner to become a shining, selfless star

The search is on for youth who are making a difference. What does it take to make the cut and win the Singapore Youth Award? Take a leaf from some of last year’s winners...