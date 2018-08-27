You Do...What? Episode 1: Bicycle Marshals

With bike-sharing services gaining popularity worldwide, errant parking has also become a common problem many cities face.

Chinese bicycle-sharing firm ofo, which entered Singapore in March 2017, currently runs a 75,000-strong fleet, the largest in Singapore. As many as 200 bicycle marshals employed by ofo patrol on foot islandwide to deal with errant parking, as well as to ensure the supply of bicycles in areas of high demand through redeployment.

In this episode of You Do...What?, host Toh Yan Wei gets to experience the unconventional job of a bicycle marshal. What challenges do bike marshals face? Watch to find out!

About You Do...What?

As technology advances, some jobs that were non-existent in the past have emerged, while some other jobs have withstood the test of time.

In this 7-part series, join host Toh Yan Wei (Chinese Media Group NewsHub Journalist) as she gets hands-on experience with some unconventional jobs in a journey of new discoveries.

You Do...What? is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. A new episode is uploaded on to the zaobao.sg website and mobile app every fortnight, starting from 21 August 2018. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.