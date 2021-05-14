World champ takes a dive from balloon

World champion cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland has become the first person in the world to perform an 18m dive out of a moving hot air balloon.

The Australian athlete achieved this feat on April 27 at the Lostock Dam in New South Wales, Australia.

Once weather conditions were steady, the hot air balloon took off with Iffland harnessed to a small platform outside the basket.

It rose to 40m and sank to 18m over the dive spot to give the diver a small window to take the plunge.

The record-setting dive took about a year to plan and is a curtain-raiser for this year's Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which starts next month in France.

